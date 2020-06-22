The Premier League English confirmed a positive result in his last round of coronavirus tests, carried out between June 17 and 21, although he did not reveal whether it was from a footballer or the coaching staff. Remember that in England football has already resumed.

“The Premier League can confirm today Monday that between Wednesday June 17 and Sunday June 21, 1,829 players and club staff were screened for COVID-19. Of these, a person has tested positive« , Indicated the organism.

In total, since the Premier started this series of tests in mid-May, a total of 18 positive cases have been detected out of a total of more than 12,000 tests (12,057).