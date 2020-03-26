From England they assure that in the Premier League they want to ask footballers to reduce their salary by 50% due to the economic, as well as the social and health crisis, that is causing the coronavirus pandemic.

English clubs, like the Spanish and the rest of the world, they are not depositing money. The stoppage of the Premier implies that there is no entry of money for television rights, tickets or sponsorship, so this causes the teams to have difficulties in meeting 100% of the salaries of their footballers.

According to The Telegraph, Premier teams will ask their footballers to accept a 50% reduction in their salary while the world coronavirus crisis lasts. This measure is already being taken in other countries such as Spain, although it always generates problems between the clubs and the members of their squads.

And is that the Association of English Professional Footballers have complained about this type of pressure They are and will receive from the clubs and the FA, which sees the reduction of wages as a necessary measure so that English football suffers as little as possible.