The Premier launches for Ilaix

Ilaix Moriba could come out of the Barcelona this summer. The financial problems of the Barça club and the high demands of the footballer greatly complicate his future in the Barça entity. He has one more year on his contract and in the Premier they are very attentive to what may happen. As published by the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea They are interested in taking over the services of the young Barça youth squad.

The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the great promises of the quarry of the Barcelona, However, the club does not have money to renew him and, unless it lowers its claims, they could use you to cash this summer. Taking into account the economic problems of the entity and the interest of some of the greats of the Premier, Ilaix, could put an end to his stage in the Catalan team.

Moriba He joined La Masía when he was seven years old and since his contract expires in 2022, the Barça He wants to take the opportunity to cash in with one of his most promising players. This season he has played 14 games with the first team, in which he has scored a goal and distributed three assists. At only 18 years old, he has shown to have a very unusual self-confidence for a boy of his age.

In 2019 he was about to join the ranks of Manchester City after finishing his contract as a youth, but finally he ended up renewing with him Barcelona for three years and a clause of 100 million euros. Two years later the City returns to the charge for the young midfielder, in which they are also interested Chelsea Y United and it is speculated that the Lepizig be another participant in this bid.

Negotiations for its continuity are stalled. The player, through his agents, is asking for an amount that the club cannot afford. As reported by Mundo Deportivo and collected by the Daily Mail, the Barcelona I would be prepared to let out Ilaix Moriba this summer if he does not lower his requests and adapt them to the financial situation of the club.