The Premier is shielded with sanctions to avoid another Super League

05/03/2021

On at 17:20 CEST

EFE

The Premier League will impose a series of measures on the clubs aimed at preventing the creation of a new European Super League, the non-compliance of which will entail sanctions.

The competition pointed out on Monday that actions such as the one carried out by the Big Six (Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hostpur and Arsenal) cannot be tolerated due to the disruption it causes to the domestic competition.

The main measure means that the 20 teams in the league will have to sign a letter of owners, in which they commit to the core of the Premier and whose failure will entail sanctions. In addition, new rules and initiatives will be created to protect the principles of the sport and to ensure open competition.

“The events of the last two weeks have put English football in check, so the Premier League has prepared a series of measures to ensure the principles of professional football: an open pyramid, progression through sporting merit and sporting integrity. These measures are designed to stop the threat of disruptive competitions in the future, “the Premier said in a statement.

“We are committed to maintaining a dialogue with the fans and their representatives, while we work with the British Government and the FA to find solutions. We ask that all protests be peaceful,” he added.

This news comes after the incidents at Old Trafford, where 200 fans managed to enter the stadium this Sunday, which led to the subsequent suspension of the match against Liverpool.

“The actions of a minority at Old Trafford have no justification and will be investigated by the Premier League, the FA and the police,” the Premier added in her note.