“The Premier is better than the League”

Pep Guardiola has not hesitated to send a dart to Javier Tebas when comparing the League with the Premier league. The technician of the Manchester City, winner of the league championship, has ensured that the English competition is better than the Spanish.

“We have entered the elite in England and we have taken the step in Europe. Now you have to stay, “he says. Pep Guardiola. I’ve been in three different leagues and the Premier is the best. Sure to Thebes He will not like it, but it is what it is, “said the coach of the Manchester City.

Some statements that will undoubtedly annoy Javier Tebas. The president of the League ensures that the Spanish is the best in the world although in the finals of Champions and Europa League there are three British teams and only one Spanish. To this must be added the enormous difference in the distribution between clubs due to television rights.

“The fact of winning helps you, you have already done it, they see you with different eyes and you know that we only admire the winners, unfortunately,” he continued. Pep Guardiola in the interview he gave to Dazn. “The words that come out of a winner seem like books and the same arguments, if we had lost, are useless,” said the former coach of the Barcelona, which revealed that the Kun Aguero He will sign for the Barça club.