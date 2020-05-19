The ball during Manchester United-Watford on February 23 Lee Smith / .

The Premier League revealed on Tuesday the results of the tests carried out on all the players in the league and confirmed that it has found six positives. The tests were carried out on 748 players and employees, among whom the six were found to be infected, among staff belonging to three clubs, according to the Premier in a statement.

After these results, the players and club employees who have tested positive will be isolated for seven days. “No specific club or individual details will be given by the Premier League due to legal requirements,” added the competition.

This Tuesday the clubs have returned to training in small groups after this Monday the 20 teams that make up the competition voted in favor of it.

Serie A returns to training

Also this Tuesday, Italy has taken another step towards the return of football. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora reported that the Scientific Technical Committee gave the go-ahead for Series A clubs to return to group training and assured on May 28 they will meet with the Football Federation (FIGC) and the Italian League to decide the date on which the competition will resume.

“The Scientific Technical Committee has approved the FIGC protocol for the resumption of team training of football clubs. It is excellent news, group training can be resumed, “Spadafora reported in an interview on national television” Rai “.

The Scientific Technical Committee accepted a new protocol that does not foresee armored concentrations of several weeks in sports centers and softened the requests in case of positives for coronavirus in the workforce. “If there is a positive case, the infected will be quarantined and the others can continue working, but controlled. It is correct that football can be resumed safely, “said Spadafora.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe