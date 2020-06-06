The Premier League is ready to crack down on clubs and players who do not adhere to established health standards to prevent contagion from the coronavirus when competition resumes again in a few days.

06/06/2020 at 23:15

CEST

SPORT.es

The English leaders want to preserve the return of football to the field of play and eradicate any behavior or carelessness that may jeopardize the return of the competition. Among the measures being considered would be imposing high fines that could even reach 200,000 pounds and even subtract points from the clubs involved.

A second outbreak of coronavirus would mean a double punishment for the Premier, which is why the leaders want to ensure that players and clubs maximize the sanitary and distancing measures.

In this sense, the Premier has already warned some clubs that their playing fields need urgent attention to provide the necessary ‘zones’ to minimize infection.

In addition, several stars of the Premier have already violated the British government’s confinement rules in recent days, such as Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, Serge Aurier, Jordon Ibe and Alexandre Lacazette.