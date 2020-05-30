The English Premier League received government approval on Saturday to move forward with its plans to resume the season on June 17, although players will have to keep a safe distance from each other during disputes and celebrations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, more details of the league’s plans to deal with cases of the condition emerged. Clubs may find themselves in need of playing even if they have only 15 members in a position to do so.

The season was suspended in March, but training has resumed in the past two weeks, and the government is now ready to allow the matches, with no fans on the stands, as long as there are no spectators on the rostrum and everyone participants in the match adhere to prevention protocols.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” said Richard Master, CEO of the Premier League. “This includes consultations with our clubs, players and coaches, in addition to the other participants, since our priority is the health and well-being of our members and followers.

“If all goes well, we would love to resume the 2019-20 season in just over two weeks.”

Players and coaches will be tested twice a week to rule out that they have contracted COVID-19 disease.

The government said that, when possible, social distancing should be maintained in matches, including “during any dispute between players and referees, or when celebrating goals.”

The league agreed to a government request for some games to air for free. Usually, they are only available through channels that require subscription.

However, the police still want Liverpool’s key matches, in a march whose sure destiny seems to be the conquest of the title, to take place outside the city and on neutral courts.

The Reds are two wins away from cutting a 30-year drought without titles. They have a lead of 25 points when there are nine dates left to dispute.

“We need to ensure that people do not congregate around stadiums,” said Culture Minister Oliver Dowden during a press conference on Downing Street. “I think the fans will behave responsibly. I think British people have shown really good common sense during all of this. I am sure you will understand the need to see all this from home ”

During a conference call on Thursday, the clubs agreed to resume the campaign on June 17, which falls on Wednesday, despite thousands of new coronavirus infections being confirmed every day in England.

Karren Brady, vice president of West Ham, said the most recent meeting between club executives included a lengthy discussion about “what constitutes having a properly conditioned roster to compete in games that remain to be done.”

Thus, having only four substitutes was considered sufficient.

“There are obvious and genuine concerns about what happens to your match results if your club has a certain number of Coronavirus-positive players or if they are quarantined. And consequently, you can’t just align your usual or stronger eleven, “Brady wrote Saturday in his column for The Sun newspaper.

“Well, as long as you have 15 players in condition (including a goalkeeper), coming from your list of 25 members of the first team or of the U21 squad, it will be considered that you have a team in conditions to face the duel.”