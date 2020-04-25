The Premier League He is working against the current to resume the season as soon as possible, and safely. From England, The Times newspaper point out that they would already have the definitive plan to end the 2019-20 campaign. That proposal goes through resume competition on June 8 to end on July 27, just before August where the Champions League is scheduled to take place.

The truth is the fight for the title in the Premier is more than sentenced. When the championship was suspended with nine games to go, 10 for Manchester City, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Arsenal who have one game less, Liverpool was leader with 82 points, 25 more than Pep Guardiola’s team. Those of Klopp were to a pair of parties to return to conquer the English league 30 years later, but the coronavirus stopped its celebration.

Now, the leaders are studying how they can retake the games and that the Reds can achieve their title on the field. The English newspaper ensures that the top leaders of English sport have met with the British government to deal with the different scenarios when returning to the competition.

Behind closed doors with 400 people

From the organization they study the possibility of resume the championship behind closed doors, with a maximum of 400 people in each stadium, including the press as long as they test negative for the coronavirus. In addition, additional changing rooms will have to be enabled so that players can comply with social distancing measures. When it comes to training, footballers will exercise separately and each of them must bring their own training clothes.

Within this established plan also have set the start date of the next season, August 22. This is the idea behind the Premier League, although the main problem remains the lack of approved tests. The truth is that if the championship could not end it would be a very hard economic blow for the English clubs.

Just in case, the organization is taking measures to alleviate the financial consequences caused by COVID-19, as emergency loans to clubs (with a maximum of £ 10m each) (€ 11.4m).