The preliminary phase of the US Open will be played without an audience

The United States is one of the countries with the highest average number of vaccinated (48% of the population was given the full dose) against the coronavirus and, in that sense, they are experiencing an old normality. However, the organization of the US Open decided that the preliminary phase of the tournament be carried out without the presence of the public in the stands, according to the site New York Post. Despite this, the option to purchase tickets to watch the matches corresponding to the male and female main draw is already available.