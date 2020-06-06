Related news

The Pharmaceuticals have become a precious component for many investment portfolios in these times of the coronavirus. Sometimes, because of the opportunism of trying to hit the winning company of the race to cure the infection. Others, to benefit from its defensive profile. The Spanish stock market has nine listed companies in the sector, which are the market favorites?

The Spanish that more applause gets on the market It is one that, precisely, is also involved in the search for an adequate treatment against Covid-19: Oryzon Genomics. The biopharmaceutical company that manages the marriage that makes up Carlos Buesa and Tamara Maes has not only managed to overcome the ups and downs of the market in these months with increases of almost 23% since the beginning of the year, but the consensus of analysts who continue its evolution grant to its shares a bullish potential of no less than 202.5%.

The consensus target price of 10.33 euros per share indicated by Refinitiv involves more than tripling your current price. And, in addition, get 100% purchase advice from analysts who closely monitor the evolution of your listing and business. On this last point, it is worth mentioning that an important asset is in its vafidemstat, which has been the first Spanish drug to receive authorization to carry out a phase 2 study with patients infected with coronavirus.

Out of the race anticoronavirus

The second with the highest upside potential in the opinion of experts and which also has 100% purchase recommendations is Almirall. Catalan laboratories have a wide, but more modest, margin of appreciation of 45% from their current market price. The target price for its shares is 17.3 euros per share, according to the consensus of Refinitiv analysts.

Each and every one of the ten analysts who monitor their future They advise the purchase of some shares that, despite this conviction, suffer a decrease of 18% in so far this year. Although the company is not focused on the epidemiological business, the supply of drugs that led to the health crisis shot up its net profit for the first quarter by 62.5%.

Third place goes to Reig Jofre, which has a bullish potential of 35.7% up to 3.8 euros per share that analysts set as a target price for the company. The heir to Natraceutical in terms of the stock market has also made the leap to fighting Covid-19 with its food supplement Manremyc, which could help prevent contagion and reduce the incidence of infection, especially in health personnel and populations with greater exposure to the virus.

Not so high is the potential of Faes Farma, not so unanimously convinced that it is time to buy shares of the company. From its current price to 4.7 euros per share that the consensus of analysts sets as the target price, its bullish range is 20.5%. However, of the eight experts who follow its evolution only four advise acquiring their titlesThe other four are divided equally between holding positions and selling them.

Potential in the Ibex

The next value in the ranking is the only representative of the sector within the Ibex 35: Grifols. The Catalan company specialized in blood products and with a wide presence in the USA It is a purchase for 61% of the 23 analysts who express an opinion on their securities. 30% advise keeping the company in the portfolio, while only 9% opt to undo positions in a security that loses 12% of its capitalization so far this 2020, but which aims to increase by 17%.

Although the percentage of purchase recommendations is higher in Rovi, which reaches 63% of advice on this line, the upside potential of consensus falls in this value to 8% from its current listing. Furthermore, lThe sales advice is more significant, since they reach 18% of the total: two out of eleven. In this case, its only relationship with the coronavirus is found in the possible application of some of its heparins for the treatment of certain stages of the infection.

The gifted student is exhausted

Finally, it appears PharmaMar. The former Zeltia is the Spanish pharmaceutical company that, without a doubt, has been most involved in the fight against the coronavirus. Their managers do not lack reasons when they openly assure that their Aplidin it has an effect against the virus “1,000 times superior” when remdesivir of the American Gilead Sciences.

However, these same circumstances that have increased their price are what now make an entry in the value is not so attractive if you do not want to bet with conviction that your involvement against the pandemic, and therefore your business in these conflicts, will go further. And it is that, compared to its current price, which totals 68% on the stock market since the year began, implies a bearish potential of 2.4% up to its consensus target price of 5.87 euros per share.

Of course, the five analysts who follow its evolution continue to recommend buying, according to the data collected by Refinitiv.

Information about the coronavirus: