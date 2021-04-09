The predictions between Jerwin Ancajas and Jonathan Rodríguez

| 18+ | Advertising | Terms and Conditions apply | Play responsibly

At this moment, a lot is said about the fight on April 10, the forecasts Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez They are fired, I tell you everything you need to know about it.

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez

Right now a few days before the fight, the Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodríguez shows the 25-year-old Mexican boxer as a favorite. However, a lot depends on the bookmaker in which we think to place our bet.

Fight between Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodríguez Forecast and Odds Bookmaker Bet here

Winner of the match-Jerwin Ancajas (1.5) -Bet365

Number of rounds-7 rounds (9.0) -Codere

Victory method-Knock out (2,5) -Sportium

Keep in mind that the fees can vary in the same way as bitcoin or the value of a company’s shares, the information presented in this table responds to a specific time prior to the fight and could change at any time.

The previous match between Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez

How does Jerwin Ancajas arrive?

The Filipino boxer arrives in one of the best moments of his career, after in his last fight he defeated Chilean boxer Miguel Rodríguez by TKO on December 7, 2019, he managed to capture a lot of attention from the international public. Ancajas appears in his duel against Rodríguez with a record of 32 wins, 2 draws and a loss.

He is currently defending the IBF super flyweight title, which he obtained in 2016 after defeating reigning champion McJoe Arroyo, in a match in which the Filipino showed quite a bit of ease.

How does Jonathan Rodríguez arrive?

The Mexican challenger does not arrive as a favorite despite the fact that his last fight dates from December 4, 2020 (a year after the last Ancajas fight) against Julian Yedras, whom Rodríguez defeated by KO. Although it is true that the trajectory of Jonathan Rodríguez is inferior, since he barely has 23 fights, of which he was victorious in 22 and was defeated in only 1, the Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodríguez who is considered the winner takes his physical condition as a reference.

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez

Between the predictions Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodríguez that can be profitable, I made a selection of three bets in which there are very good opportunities to obtain interesting dividends:

• Bet 1: Jerwin Ancajas is the winner + 1.5

• Bet 2: The fight ends in round 7 + 9.0

• Bet 3: The match ends by Knock Out (KO) + 2.5

Jerwin Ancajas wins: Prediction 1

It is probably the safest bet we can make according to the different bookmakers, it is not just one of the Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodríguez who have few bookmakers, on the contrary, the vast majority take it for granted that the reigning super flyweight champion will successfully defend his title and defeat the Mexican. At this time Bet365 is the bookmaker that offers a more comfortable odds, with 1.5. In general, its competitors are located at 1.3 and 1.2 respectively.

The fight ends in round 7: Prediction 2

Between the predictions Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodríguez, this is perhaps one of the most interesting and frankly I don’t understand why it is so popular. The match is scheduled for 12 rounds and even so, it seems that there is a sort of consensus according to which in round 7 (presumably Jonathan Rodríguez) will finally be defeated. I cannot tell you exactly the origin of this forecast, but I can tell you that it is paying 9 to 1 at the moment at Codere and almost 2 points below at Bet365 and Sportium.

The match ends by knock out (KO): Prediction 3

There are few ways a fight can end. The outcome can come by KO, TKO, it can be a draw, or simply a victory by decision of the jury, which greatly limits the possible scenarios. That is why it is very important that when entering this very specific market we review the quotas offered by the operators and the way in which the boxers have resolved their respective bouts. With this in mind, it seems that the most likely way the fight will end is a KO and that the best odds in that case we get with Sportium, which is paying 2.5 to 1 in this scenario.

Questions about the match between Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez

How accurate are the Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez?

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodríguez are as successful as those of any sporting event. In principle, they start from the known variables, that is, from the statistics, but once the combat begins, anything can happen.

How long will the fight take place?

The fight will be played on April 10, 2021 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Where will the fight take place?

The match between Jerwin Ancajas and Jonathan Rodríguez will be fought at the Mohegan Sun Casino »in Uncasville, Connecticut, USA.

Can the event be viewed via live streaming?

Several of the operators mentioned above offer the live streaming service for the event in question. However, you will need to meet their connection requirements before you can tune in to the fight. Remember that you must have a balance in your account or, failing that, have made a bet in the 24 hours prior to the event.

Who will win the fight?

The predictions Jerwin Ancajas and Jonathan Rodríguez favor the Filipino boxer who is defending his super flyweight title, however, it must be remembered that Ancajas has not boxed since 2019 and that for his part Rodríguez had a much more moved 2020 in which he collected several victories.