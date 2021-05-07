The precedents of Villarreal-Manchester United

05/07/2021 at 1:57 PM CEST

The Gdansk Stadium will host the Europa League final that will face the Villarreal and Manchester United next May 26. The two teams have met four times to date. And in all of them there has been a zero tie.

Villarreal qualified for this final phase after beat Arsenal in the semifinals 2-1, while the English come to this encounter with a 5-8 overall. They won the first leg 6-2 and lost in Rome 3-2.

The precedents correspond to Champions League group stages for the 2005-2006 and 2008-2009 seasons. In both, Villarreal overcame the group stage, while in the first the English team was out of the competition and in the second they reached the final, but lost it to Barcelona. The final of the Europa League will become the fifth meeting between two teams that after 360 minutes of football have not been able to open the scoring.

For this reason, the president of Villarreal, Fernando Roig, affirmed after the classification of his team that this could be a good omen for the final if it is resolved without goals and with victory for the Castellón club on penalties.