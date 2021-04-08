The precedents of the debutants who reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League

04/08/2021 at 1:32 PM CEST

Quique Briz

The season in which a club makes its debut in Europe is always special. If, in addition, he is overcoming rounds and is planted in a few quarters of Europa League, it becomes an indelible season. The appointment with the history that the grenade tonight it has been achieved before by six more teams in the competition, five of which are Spanish.

Of the six teams that have achieved the feat, only Alavés and Villarreal managed to pass the quarters, the Basques being the only ones to reach the final. While, Vallecano Ray, Malaga, Getafe and RB Leipzig they could not advance any more rounds.

The first two teams to reach a quarter-final on their European debut came in the 2000/01 season. On that occasion, the Deportivo Alavés, who had obtained the ticket at the UEFA after finishing sixth in the league, he reached the quarterfinals eliminating Gaziantepspor, Lillestrøm, Rosenborg and Inter de Milan, with whom he drew 3-3 in Mendizorroza and surprised with a 0-2 in Italy. In the next round he would eliminate Vallecano Ray, also a debutant in the competition after obtaining one of the places for Fair Play. On his way, he eliminated Constel·lació Esportiva, Molde, Viborg and Lokomotiv de Moscow, and failed with an Alavés who subscribed to the epic. The Basques ended up reaching a remembered final that they lost in extra time 5-4 against Liverpool.

Just two seasons later, another Spanish team made their European debut and reached the quarterfinals. This time it was the Malaga, which was worth winning the extinct Intertoto to have a place in the previous rounds. After eliminating & Zcaron; eljezni & ccaron; ar, Amica Wronki and AEK Atenas, the Andalusians could not in the quarterfinals against him Boavista, recent unpublished champions of the Portugal League. A goal in the final stretch of the Portuguese game led the game to the penalty shoot-out, where luck did not smile on Malaga.

The following year, the Villarreal He made his debut in Europe and was planted up to the most advanced rounds of the old UEFA. Like Málaga, it achieved its place by winning the Intertoto, and got rid of Trabzonspor, Torpedo Moscow and Galatasaray in the early stages. In the quarterfinals, he defeated a Celtic that came from eliminating the Barcelona and only the ValenciaUltimately champion, he kicked it out with a penalty goal in the semifinals. This participation is the best in the history of the “groguets”, something that they can overcome this season if they reach the final.

How to debut and go far was fashionable in Spain, the Getafe it was not going to be less. In the 2007/08 season, the azulones made their debut in Europe as finalists of the Copa del Rey. In the previous ones, he left Twente by the wayside and finished first in the group stage with Tottenham, Anderlecht, Aalborg and Hapoel Tel-Aviv. Subsequently, AEK Atenas and Benfica were charged and suffered a tough elimination against the Bayern in the quarterfinals. After drawing both games 1-1, Getafe went 3-1 up in extra time. In the last five minutes, a double of Luca toni he left out a team that fought from minute 6 with one man less.

To date, the only non-Spanish team to do so has been the RB Leipzig in the 2017/18 season. The Germans were third in the group in Champions League, thus advancing to sixteenth of the competition. After eliminating Napoli -like Granada- and Zenit, fell with the Olympique de Marseille In rooms.

Now, Granada have a golden opportunity against Manchester United to continue making history. Those of Diego Martinez have left Teuta Durrës, Locomotivi Tbilisi, Malmö, PSV Eindhoven, Omonia Nicosia, PAOK, Napoli and Molde on the way, they continue to believe in the unshakable faith that brought them here. If he got the pass, he would become the third debutant club to play in the semifinals after Alavés and Villarreal.