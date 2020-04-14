First were the tournaments. Then the players. Along with them, the coaches. Steps of the same industry that have nothing to live on, and that have had to make cuts. But what about the clubs? Many of the places that form and host the activity of tennis players in training and federated and federated who play tennis regularly are in a limit situation. Extremely limit and dependent on public policies to sustain their survival.

As stated in the ‘Diari de Tarragona’, there are many clubs in the region, extendable throughout the national territory, which find no way to survive, doomed to bankruptcy and closure in the next closings. Without a Grand Slam or a major tournament that can sustain or cover part of their expenses, clubs in Spain are hanging on an increasingly fragile thread.

“If the situation lengthens more we will have to close”

“We have to be aware that there are many clubs that may disappear,” says Pere Lluís Bergadà, president of the Tarragona Tennis Club. “The recent situation can be maintained for two or three months. If it lengthens much more, we will have to close. We need help because we cannot stand alone.” The situation, day after day, and even taking advantage of temporary employment regulation files, is very close to having no solution other than closure.

And at this very local level of clubs that belong to such regional circuits, the International Tennis Federation will not arrive, nor can the RFET, with a very limited budget. On the other hand, such aid must be repaid over time. For the president of the Reus Deportiu club, Mónica Balsells, the aid that the institutions will agree on (a plan of the Generalitat valued at 61 million euros) will not solve the situation: “It will add debt to the clubs, because however low the interest, you will have to pay it back. “

