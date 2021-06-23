The PRD challenges the electoral triumph of Samuel García in Nuevo León

NEW LION. The PRD challenged the results of the gubernatorial election, arguing irregularities in the campaign of the then gubernatorial candidate for the Citizen Movement, Samuel García.

The party leader Sylvia López, promoted on Friday a nonconformity judgment before the State Electoral Tribunal (TEE).

The electoral body accepted the appeal and published the agreement on its website. Now, the PRD must clarify the content of the lawsuit.

“A lawsuit of disagreement is promoted against the result recorded in the state tally sheet of the election of the State Governor.

“The declaration of validity and delivery of proof of majority to candidate Samuel García for serious violations of the electoral regulations, intentional and decisive, committed during the electoral process, the closed period and the day of the election day”, establishes the resolution.

The meaning of the nonconformity judgment would be on the participation of Mariana de Rodríguez, Samuel’s wife, during the campaigns.

The PRD formed an alliance with the PRI to promote Adrián de la Garza through the “Go Strong for Nuevo León” coalition. The PRI was in second place, below the emecist Samuel García, who was elected governor.

