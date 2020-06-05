“Here, more than the coronavirus, we could test the visitors of Stendhal syndrome,” says Miguel Falomir about that imaginary disease that the French writer baptized in Florence, dizzy with so much artistic wonder. The director of the Prado is in the middle of room 12, the sanctum sanctórum of the museum. The girls are still there, as always, posing in the unusually empty space, but things are livelier than usual this morning in Madrid in phase 1. They are the new neighbors: Las hilanderas, Los borrachos and five Veteran jesters ready to Like an altarpiece, they have left the rooms where they are usually located to temporarily settle here, as part of Reencuentro, the exhibition of 250 of the most representative works of the permanent collection with which the museum reopens its doors this Saturday after a break of almost three months forced by the pandemic.

The institution has made “of necessity a virtue,” says its director. The reduction of ward staff (caretakers who cannot be incorporated even because they have dependents or because they belong to the population at risk due to their age or previous pathologies) and the sanitary restrictions typical of the “new normal” (distance from Two-meter security, reduced capacity or simplification of the visit to avoid contagions) have forced the Prado to limit its reopening to 16 rooms in the Villanueva building (which occupy a quarter of the total for the permanent collection). From some of them, in addition, it is possible to look out on several adjoining spaces, closed to the public but still visible, since the passage is cut by fences that reach the knees.

The tour unfolds through the Central Gallery, that Gran Vía of the history of European art that crosses the Villanueva building, and also a handful of spaces in the left bay and, in the background, the right, the rooms dedicated to Goya on the first floor . In total, the Brigade Service has moved some 190 paintings to form a “distillate, difficult to match, from the permanent collection”, which under normal circumstances totals 1,714 pieces on display. “It is a work worthy of a perfume master,” says Falomir. This exceptional arrangement will begin to dismantle on September 13, when the paintings begin to return in phases to their usual locations and the museum gradually returns to normal life.

The visit (free this weekend and half price until September) will be restricted to a daily capacity of 1,800 people (one third of the usual), who must obtain their online entry at least one day in advance, although access is gratuitous. They will enter, after taking body temperature (access to those exceeding 37.5 degrees is prohibited) through the high door of Goya to make a one-way tour, with a mask, which leads to that of Murillo. There will be hydroalcoholic gel dispensers and the elevators will be reserved for people accompanied by babies or with disabilities. “In a way,” says Falomir, “it is a return to the disposition of the 19th century. They are not only the most architecturally noble spaces, but also the most open, which allow a better flow of visitors and accommodate sanitary recommendations. “

Between one door and another, “the best temporary exhibition that one can imagine” unfolds, according to the director. A whole that aspires to be more than the sum of its parts. All the works were there before, but placed next to each other provoke a new aesthetic experience. To decide which ones deserved to change rooms, or even floors, the Prado conservatives have made an (tele) effort of selection and negotiation (also of imagination; Falomir gives the merit of the discovery of joining jesters and meninas to Javier Portús, guardian of Spanish painting until 1800). The result of these transactions (“in some cases, it has been like asking them to choose between mom and dad,” he jokes) is a mainly chronological proposal, but “with some winks here and there that dilute the rigidity of the schools.”

If before the coronavirus the story of the Central Gallery started with the great Venetian painting, pushed in the reopening a few meters further south, now it goes back to the Flemish, Spanish and Italian schools of the 15th century, which are normally on the ground floor. The first room (24) is accessed after being greeted by the nude statue of Charles V and the Furor, by Pompeo and Leone Leoni, which looks for the occasion stripped of armor for the first time since 2008. The boot is full of surprises , like that great cinematographic ellipsis that comes from facing The Annunciation, by Fra Angelico and The Descent, by Van der Weyden. In this space and the next one, the relocated and gloriously bathed by natural light masterpieces follow: The triumph of death, by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, the Passage of the Styx lagoon, by Patinir, the dead Christ, by Antonello da Messina , the Table of Capital Sins and the Adoration of the Magi, by El Bosco, El cardenal, by Rafael, or that Noli me tangere, by Correggio, which has suddenly become fashionable now that the coronavirus advises not to touch.

These interesting times have also pushed the Prado conservatives to play to break their own rules and put together, for example, two self-portraits like those of Dürer and Titian. Juxtapositions like this, only available to art book publishers and unimaginable in the three dimensions of the museum, are repeated throughout the journey. Thus, the Saturn of Goya, which emerges from the depths of the rooms of the black paintings, is naturally followed by that of Rubens, whose mythological works make a hole in the wall in front of the Danae receiving the golden rain, by Titian, in further proof that the artists in the royal collections were also great scholars of their predecessors. The Spanish and European naturalisms go hand in hand without any safety distance. El Greco coexists with other contemporary portraitists, such as Artemisa Gentileschi, Sofonisba Anguissola and Antonio Moro, and the monumentality of Las Lanzas, by Velázquez, acquires another meaning flanked by the equestrian portraits of Spanish military officers from the Golden Age in a staging that ventures the museum spirit of the Kingdom Hall expansion.

The width of the spaces also benefits Goya. The family of Carlos IV will be accompanied this summer in their usual roundabout by El dos and El tres de mayo de 1808, in the anteultimate conquest of virtue over necessity. “Surely, the ideal place for these works is this, but under normal circumstances the public would impede the passage if they were placed like this. With limited capacity, it’s something else, ”says Falomir. The tour continues with more goyas, the most represented painter in this Reunion (and in the Prado collection), and with a brief selection from the 19th century (Sorolla, Beruete, Rosales, Bonheur …), which has not entered works of history painting, obviously for reasons more spatial than aesthetic.

“There are not all who are, but they are all who are,” admits the director. In this great success that does not aspire to exhaustiveness, everyone will miss their own, be it the rembrandt, the Bacchanal of the Andrians, the Duel with clubs, of Goya, also sadly fashionable thanks to our political class, or Poussin, although surely all (“the junkies of the Prado, who missed him terribly, and who have been curious by the website of the museum, which has broken all the records during the confinement”) will coincide in an absence: The garden of the delights. “Due to its size and characteristics it was not a good idea to move it,” explains Falomir. “And besides, it is convenient to keep the mystery of the collection as well, not to give the mistaken impression that it is running out with this selection.” For both, the tour includes two projections that celebrate the existence of some of those absences.

During this exceptional situation, the Prado Museum only allows the purchase of tickets ‘online’ and at least one day in advance. This is also mandatory for visitors who access free, during this weekend (tickets, 3,600 for June 6 and 7, were sold out this morning in a scant hour), as well as in the sections designated for it, They change slightly, like the ones in the museums (which will be open on Sundays and holidays only until 5pm). Starting Monday, tickets will cost half: 7.5 euros at regular rate, and 3.75 at reduced price. In the new normal, only 1,800 people are admitted per day, body temperature tests are carried out (those who register more than 37.5 degrees will not be allowed to enter and the entrance fee will be refunded) and hydroalcoholic gel dispensers. Not so audio guides, wardrobes or brochures. The information will, yes, be accessible ‘online’. Marina Chinchilla, Deputy Director of Administration of the Prado Museum, explained today in the presentation to the press that the ventilation circuits have also been improved to offer an air quality typical of “hospitals, laboratories and other critical spaces”. These measures will continue, in principle, until September 13, when the almost two hundred works displaced for the reopening exhibition after the coronavirus gradually return to their original places. Then the temporary exhibition program will also return. The first will be ‘Guests. Fragments on women, ideology and plastic arts in Spain (1833-1931) ‘, whose inauguration was scheduled for March 31 and has been relocated in October.

