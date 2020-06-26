TikTok has ensured that it will stop reading the content of the users clipboard after an iOS 14 privacy enhancement revealed this unusual behavior with no apparent explanation.

This popular app, especially among teens around the world, had stated in March that it would end this practice in a few weeks after being pointed out by security researchers. That did not happen and the notices that the new Apple system shows when an application copies the clipboard evidenced the practice that was broadcast on social networks.

“We have already sent an updated version of the application to the App Store removing the antispam feature to eliminate any potential confusion”

On-the-go update removes clipboard reading

Example of the notices that iOS 14 launches when it detects that an application has accessed the clipboard, has copied the content and pasted it.

Now, in statements to The Telegraph, TikTok has assured that his application is not collecting data from the clipboard and that this practice, in fact, was part of “a personalized system to identify the repetitive behavior of spam”.

This feature, the company claims, caused the iOS 14 privacy notice to be displayed repeatedly and, To avoid misunderstandings, a future TikTok update will end automatic clipboard access. of the users.

“We have already sent an updated version of the app to the App Store removing the antispam feature to eliminate any potential confusion. TikTok is committed to protecting user privacy and being transparent about how our app works.”

For now, it is the only company that has spoken about it, although there are other applications that also read the content of iOS users, although not with the repetition of Tiktok. Some of them, as we have already explained as soon as the controversy started, they have good reasons to read it, as is the case with Google Chrome, which it does to detect text or web addresses and proactively suggest searching for those words or accessing the URL.