The practical wind turbine that fits in your backpack

When we go hiking to a remote place, it is sometimes not easy to keep our mobile devices charged. If we trust our smartphone to guide us or a laptop to work and we are far from civilization … even a portable battery can be insufficient. In order to enjoy unlimited and 100% sustainable autonomy, the Canadian company Aurea Technologies has presented Shine: un small wind turbine that fits in a backpack and can store up to 12,000 milliamp-hours of energy.

What is Shine? Technically, it is a portable lithium-ion battery, to which a very compact wind turbine is connected. The battery can be charged by electrical current, but the real crux of the matter is harnessing the energy of the wind to charge your battery. The wind turbine itself is slightly longer than a football, and can generate power of up to 40 watts. This power can be used to charge the 12,000 mAh battery, or it can be used to directly power electronic devices.

It weighs only 1.5 kilos and is resistant to rain (IP45 waterproof protection).

Shine is capable of operating in winds between 13 and 45 km / h, and at its maximum certified speed, it is capable of generating the energy equivalent to three full smartphone charges in just one hour. The design of the turbine itself – it has a movable central shaft and an aerodynamic shape – allows it to automatically turn towards the place where the wind is blowing the most. In order to start using it, it must be previously anchored to the ground, using a monopod support included with the wind turbine itself.

This bracket is anchored to the ground as you would a tent. Its creators promise an installation time of just two minutes and even at maximum turning power it does not exceed 50 decibels. The turbine blades and their support are stored in the body of the wind turbine itself, which also includes the battery and all the electronics. The company that has designed it has not only devised it for adventurous lifestyles – campers, campsites – but also sells it as a reliable power source for disaster-affected areas.

Its 12,000 mAh battery can be pre-charged, and recharged with the turbine itself.

For people like us, it would be ideal for charging camera and phone batteries while recording a classic car in some remote corner. At the moment this portable turbine is not for sale, but his project has exceeded $ 166,000 on Kickstarter, for an initial goal of just over $ 12,000. Production of its first units will begin in July and the first deliveries will take place in September. Its price in pre-reservation will be 240 US dollars. It has not been confirmed if it will be sold in Europe.

