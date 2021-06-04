The practical joke that almost ended in a brutal accident

Capture of the moment when a young woman pushes another onto the road in Ortuella (Photo: YOUTUBE / Tele7Radio7)

It started as a practical joke, but it could end in tragedy. A video that has gone viral on social networks shows how a young woman pushes another onto the road in the Biscayan town of Ortuella. The events took place this Sunday, while a group of teenagers walked with their mobile phone recording.

In the images, which have been collected on YouTube by the local channel Tele7, you can see how one of the girls throws the minor onto the road just at the moment when a car passed, impacting her. At that moment, the desperate cries of the young women are heard.

Fortunately, the incident did not end in the expected tragedy and the girl was saved. Of course, with injuries. In the moments before the young woman strongly pushes the girl, it can even be heard “not here, there are a lot of cars passing by”. Then the alleged joke takes place.

A possible viral challenge

As Cadena Ser has learned, several ambulances traveled to the place to assist and transfer the victim to a health center. Everything indicates that the reason for the joke could be related to a viral challenge on social networks.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

A group of young people call the Police in Valencia with false notices to receive them with stones and bottles

A ship with tons of chemicals sinks in Sri Lanka

Mossa dies in hit-and-run accident

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.