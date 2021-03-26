The PP’s attack on Toni Cantó for his false resume

After the political earthquake produced by the failed motions of censure in Murcia and Castilla y León and the electoral advance in Madrid, it has been known that Toni Cantó will be part of the PP lists to the Madrid community, although it will do so as an independent.

Thus, the Valencian begins a new political adventure in what will be his fourth formation. And it is that it has already passed through Neighbors by Torrelodones, Union Progress and Democracy and Citizens before going hand in hand with Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Popular Party.

Toni Cantó will go on the PP lists after leaving Ciudadanos. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A career in which the actor has not spent too long in any formation before making the leap to another. As is logical, the fact that Cantó has held various positions of responsibility (national deputy and regional deputy) has meant that over the years has had its pluses and minuses with other political forces. And that also includes the PP.

Beyond that there have been several times in which the Valencian has attacked the conservative formation for their cases of corruption, the truth is that the popular ones have also directed their darts against the interpreter of 7 lives. In 2018 the PP published a thread on social networks about the supposed false resumes of the deputies. And one of the mentions it was for Cantó.

The party, then led by Mariano Rajoy, I compared the CV that he had presented as a UPyD parliamentarian with that of Ciudadanos and noted that he had stopped saying that he was a pedagogue. Interestingly, the training referred to to change of jacket, something that he has done now also to go with the PP.

As expected, this attack has not gone unnoticed on social networks and many users have not missed the opportunity to remember this taunt. They have also recalled that the PP asked for Cantó’s resignation for this reason.

Toni Cantó is a great signing for the PP, just as liar as the corruPPts. He inflated his CV, sank UPyD and Ciudadanos, said he was leaving politics because he was not excited and PAM !!!, in a few days he recovers it and signs for “THE MOST CORRUPT PARTY IN SPAIN”, according to his words. https://t.co/DUFTAzXpk8 – John Keating 🔻 (@Equicentrado) March 24, 2021

Three years ago the PP asked that they put Toni Cantó on the street for having falsified his resume. Example of credibility pic.twitter.com/tZCYUNq7lm – Pepitochapulin (@PepitoChapulin) March 25, 2021

