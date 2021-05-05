The PP rearms on a national scale and already aims at the objective of Moncloa

The overwhelming victory obtained by the PP in the Madrid elections reinforces the leadership of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid, but also strengthens the popular nationwide despite the fact that the leader has tried to set her own profile during the campaign. This Tuesday, Pablo Casado insisted on the message that he has wanted to convey in recent weeks: the triumph of the PP in Madrid marks the way for his next arrival at Moncloa. And its current tenant, Pedro Sánchez, is very touched after having turned into the PSOE campaign, as is the case with United We Can, which threw the rest by presenting its leader, Pablo Iglesias, and has seen how he has been forced to resign and abandon politics after the debacle of the left.

During the celebration of the results, Casado stated that represent a “turning point in national politics” because, in the regional elections, the one who is defeated is the “sanchismo”. “Today Madrid has made a motion of democratic censorship of sanchismo, its pacts with Bildu, its pacts with the independentistas and the government with Podemos,” insisted the leader of the PP, who has been proposing the elections for weeks as a prelude to the next general.

Along the same lines was his Vox counterpart, Santiago Abascal, who stated that the results “consolidate a change in the political cycle in Spain” because they represent the “overwhelming defeat of the Popular Front”. It is “the beginning of a change of course for all of Spain,” said Vox candidate Rocío Monasterio.

The truth is that Ayuso’s victory is the best news in a long time for a PP that had chained serious defeats in the last elections: the two general elections of 2019, the local and European of that year or the Basques and Catalans of 2020 and 2021 The popular ones, in addition, they put their objective of absorbing Ciudadanos in the medium term, something that is key to their options to reach Moncloa because in the general elections – unlike what happens in Madrid – the dispersion of the vote is penalized.

Ayuso, at least in Madrid, has managed to find the key to neutralize Vox and capture almost the entire vote of Cs, although a formula that works at the regional level does not have to do it on a national scale. But, for Casado, that triumph is a double-edged sword: it injects morale to his party and his voters and to break a dynamic of defeats, but it also places him under the shadow of an Ayuso who becomes a key figure within the PP.

For Sánchez, on the contrary, there is nothing but bad news. The president of the Government was very actively involved in the early stages of the PSOE campaign for 4-M, although in recent weeks it has progressively disappeared. But both he and Ayuso raised the campaign as a face to face between them and their models, and that causes the hit from the left to splash him squarely.

And if Sánchez is touched, United We can also, as a coalition partner, receive a severe blow. Iglesias left the government in the hope of mobilizing even the last purple voter. But He has only managed to improve the results of Isa Serra in 2019 by 1.6 points, United We can will be the fifth force and, in its particular struggle for hegemony to the left of the PSOE, it has suffered a resounding defeat, remaining 14 seats from Más Madrid.

However, PSOE and Unidas Podemos need each other more than ever due to the sinking of Cs, that accentuates its serious crisis on a national scale by being left without representation in a community that until two months ago it governed. With the risk that the oranges run that their hit will spread to the rest of Spain, Sánchez sees his options to agree in the future with another bloc other than that of the left and the nationalists very limited.