The PP provisionally suspends Fernández Díaz from membership after being processed by the Kitchen

Former Interior Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz on May 10 at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The PP begins to say goodbye to an entire former minister of Mariano Rajoy. The popular have communicated this Thursday to former Interior Minister Jorge Fernández the provisional suspension of party militancy after the judge’s decision to prosecute him for the investigation related to the para-police espionage of former PP Treasurer Luis Bárcenas, according to party sources.

The judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón has put an end to the instruction of the Kitchen operation and has proposed to try not only Fernández Díaz, but also his police leadership.

PP sources have reported that the Party’s Rights and Guarantees Committee, chaired by Andrea Levy, has communicated to the former minister that provisional suspension of membership in compliance with the party’s Statutes.

In September 2020, when Fernández Díaz was charged, the party already opened an information file for him. Expulsion, however, is an option that could only be considered in the event of a final conviction.

In his appearance for the balance of the session, at the national headquarters of the PP, the president of the formation, Pablo Casado, recalled that the party in his day already opened that file: “We anticipate even the judicial instruction”, has manifested. Casado has indicated that the party’s statutes are “clear” and will act “accordingly.”

Casado asks the parties to reflect on Cospedal

The head of the popular has emphasized that the judge “has also said that the general secretary of the party, María Dolores de Cospedal, had no responsibility.” “I think it should also lead to a reflection to the parties that have been saying that we were not doing anything against a person who today has been seen to be innocent,” he stressed.

We even anticipate the judicial instruction Pablo Casado, president of the PP.

Last June, the Committee on Rights and Guarantees of the Popular Party agreed not to open an information file to Cospedal after its imputation also in Kitchen, arguing that the alleged conduct did not result from the “exercise of a public or representative office”,

Read more

“This address is honest and transparent”

Casado has warned the Prime Minister that he “has nothing to do with Villarejo or anything to fear.” “What we do not know is if he has something to hide and something to fear,” he emphasized.

“After what he has said these months, he should answer us because this national leadership is honest, it is transparent and has eradicated any lack of exemplarity that may have occurred in the past, but Sánchez continues to maintain ministers of the ERE and on top of that, raising accusations about a a case in which both he and the state attorney general have a lot to keep quiet about. Not me, that’s what differentiates us too ”, he exclaimed.

Moving from Genoa

Casado, who in February decided to leave the Genoa street headquarters to break with the party’s corrupt past, has indicated that leaving the headquarters takes “time” because they are undergoing a “transparent” process.

“This same week the deadline has already been closed for consulting and real estate companies that can do the entire process of searching for a headquarters,” said the president of the ‘popular’, without offering more details.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…