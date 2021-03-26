The PP prevents that the defectors of Cs who overthrew the motion in Murcia are declared “turncoats”

The president of Murcia Fernando López Miras (d) and two of the defectors of Cs: the vice president Isabel Franco (2i) and the deputy of Ciudadanos Valle Miguelez (i) after a press conference (Photo: EFE)

The vote against the PP has prevented the formal declaration of “turncoats” to the three Citizens’ deputies who agreed with the PP to overturn the motion of censure of Cs and PSOE in Murcia.

The monitoring commission of the Pact against Transfuguism has qualified them as such, but since there is not a sufficient majority of 3/5 for the popular ‘no’, a document has not been unified. This has been explained by the secretary of Institutional Relations of the PSOE, Alfonso Rodríguez and Gómez de Celis, after the meeting that the commission has held this Thursday in Congress, at the request of Citizens after the motions of censure of Murcia and Castilla y León, according to collects Europa Press.

According to Gómez de Celis, all the parties present at the meeting, except for the PP, have supported the declaration of transgression both for what happened in Murcia two weeks ago and for what happened last year in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. In the Canarian city, the then mayor, the socialist Patricia Hernández, was replaced by the Canarian Coalition candidate, José Manuel Bermúdez, thanks to a councilor who also distanced herself from Ciudadanos.

A committee of experts will decide

All the parties that signed the Pact have attended this meeting, representing approximately 80% of the representation of Congress and the Senate: PSOE, PP, Izquierda Unida, ERC, PNV, BNG, Aragonese Party, UPN, Podemos, Ciudadanos, PSC, Asturias Forum, PRC, Galicia in Common, Catalonia in Common and Socialist Group of La Gomera. It was not, because it is not part of said Vox pact, as well as other minority forces.

Faced with the ‘surprising’ no from the PP, the statement will now go to a committee of independent experts, who will resolve both episodes …

