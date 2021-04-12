The PP presents in the Constitutional Court the appeal against the expulsion of Cantó and Conde from the 4-M lists

The Popular Party has already appealed the decision of the Contentious-Administrative Court number 5 of Madrid that leaves 4-M out of the lists to the exporter of Cs in the Valencian Community, Toni Cantó, and the former mayor of Toledo, Agustín Conde, motivated by a complaint from the PSOE. The formation chaired by Pablo Casado has announced that the appeal has been presented this Monday morning in the Constitutional Court, which will have to decide on it this week.

The appeal of the popular is based, basically, on the fact that the registration of his two candidates took place in a timely mannerTherefore, it does not violate the electoral regulations, as stated in the sentence.

The PP considers that the registration of Cantó y Conde in Madrid, which took place at the end of March, is correct because “It is not true that there is a prior registration requirement” at the close of the census, which took place on January 1, 2021. “It has never been demanded until this case,” they have highlighted from the PP, which considers that the decision of the Madrid court “discriminates” against its candidates and “contravenes” what established by the Provincial Electoral Board, “an expert, independent and collegiate body”, according to the popular ones.

For those of Married, “Jurisdictionally” a requirement has been created “that does not appear in the law”, something that translates into an intervention “violating” the principle of interpretation more favorable to the fundamental right in question. “In case of doubt, it is necessary to be in favor of the exercise of the fundamental right of political participation”, they have pointed from the PP.

The Constitutional will resolve this week the appeal of the PP. Since their registration in the court of guarantees, the magistrates have a period of three days to deliberate on the challenge, so it is foreseeable that before the end of this week, and before the official start of the campaign scheduled for April 18 , the decision of the High Court is known.