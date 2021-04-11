The PP, outraged with this campaign video of Podemos: “It is intolerable”

Video of Podemos. (Photo: TWITTER: WE CAN)

Pablo Montesinos, deputy secretary of Communication of the PP, has shown his indignation on Twitter for the video that the Podemos formation, led by Pablo Iglesias, has shared on this same social network.

On the occasion of the Madrid elections on May 4, attended by the former vice president, Podemos has published a video in which various journalists are pointed out, among which we see Federico Jiménez Losantos, Ana Rosa Quintana, Carlos Herrera, Susanna Griso , Francisco Marhuenda, Vicente Vallés and Eduardo Inda, among others.

“They have already talked a lot. Now, let the majority speak ”, indicates the formation in the message that accompanies the video, where we see journalists talking about Iglesias and about the electoral possibilities of United We Can in the Madrid elections.

“This is intolerable,” said Montesinos, a journalist by training, who assures us that “we cannot get used to this statement.”

“This United We Can campaign has to end and draw condemnation from the rest of the parties,” adds Montesinos, who sends a message to Iglesias: “Let the journalists do their job. Try as you might, you won’t be able to intimidate them. “

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.