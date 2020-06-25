The Congress of Deputies entered into a state of alarm, where all groups supported the Government in a historic decision to stop the coronavirus pandemic, it cracked as the decree had to be extended every 15 days and now it arrives to the so-called ‘new normality’ with a broad-based agreement in which the two formations of the Government participate together with the PP and Citizens. Vox will vote against it because it understands that the new rules imply a curtailment of individual liberties.

To win the support of the main opposition party, the Government has accepted the PP’s proposal to process the measures that should govern until the end of the health crisis as a bill to be able to introduce amendments, something that allies also seek to Pedro Sánchez like PNV.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, explained that the rule submitted to the validation of Congress has two objectives: to provide Spain with the necessary preventive measures in the ‘new normal’ phase and to establish the legal and operational instruments that allow for the “common and coordinated response” of all health authorities.

The conditions of the PP to support the ‘new normality’ were, as reported by OKDIARIO, that Congress could debate the measures that Pablo Casado included in the so-called ‘Cajal Plan’. Among them, the creation of a National Agency to Coordinate the Health System. A body that would have as permanent representatives of the autonomies, under a command of the Ministry of Health, the health authorities, who would not only have to meet in the Inter-territorial Council but also work permanently for public health. The Agency would have a specific pandemic prevention and monitoring unit.

In addition, the PP defends that the reinforcement of personnel and infrastructures with regard to primary care must be guaranteed, creating corridors from the emergencies to the specific hospitalization areas of those affected by an infectious disease.

For the ‘popular’ it is a priority to create a national ‘pool’ of health professionals who can move to areas where reinforcement is needed to combat some type of pandemic, as well as clarify the situation of MIR doctors and that have more places, they are also on that list of conditions.

Also, the regulation of a Covid-19 plan, not only for the follow-up of patients who have been cured but who may have important sequelae, but also to develop actions that reduce waiting lists.

The new normal

MASKS. They are compulsory for all people over 6 years of age on public roads, in open air spaces and in closed spaces for public use or that are open to the public, as well as on public transport. The exceptions are for people who suffer from a disability or respiratory disease for which the use of these protections is contraindicated, as well as in activities that are incompatible with the use of masks, such as practicing sports or eating food.

Failure to comply with this article will be sanctioned with fines of up to 100 euros and will be the autonomous communities and local entities that will be responsible for surveillance, inspection and control.

SOCIAL DISTANCE AND CAPACITIES. A distance of one and a half meters should always be kept with respect to other people with whom you do not live in the home. This distance must be respected by companies when they organize the return of their workers to their usual position, although the Government continues to recommend teleworking whenever possible.

In hotels, restaurants, shops, museums, libraries or facilities for sports activities, it will be “the competent administrations” who must ensure compliance with the gauging, disinfection, prevention and conditioning regulations that they determine. “In any case,” the standard also points out, “it must be ensured that the necessary measures are taken to guarantee a minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters, as well as due control to avoid crowds.

THE SCHOOLS. The decree does not get wet in one of the issues that most concern Spanish families, puzzled about how the course will begin in September. The norm simply establishes that the educational administrations have to ensure that “the rules of disinfection, prevention and conditioning of the aforementioned centers that they establish” are complied with and the adoption of “organizational measures” must be ensured so that crowds do not occur and keep the safe distance.