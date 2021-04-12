The PP denounces two high-ranking Marlaska officials for prevarication after the “arbitrary” dismissal of De los Cobos

The Popular Party has filed a complaint in the Plaza de Castilla Courts against the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, and against the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, considering that they may have incurred in crimes of prevarication in relation to the proposal and the “manifestly arbitrary” resolution by which the dismissal of Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos was issued.

In the complaint, Pablo Casado’s party recalls the ruling of the National Court of March 31, which established that This colonel was right not to provide his superiors with the report on whether the March 8 Women’s Day march last year, it had to be suspended when it coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PP emphasizes that in the legal grounds contained in the sentence it is proven “without any doubt” that Mr. Pérez de los Cobos “was dismissed by Mr. Rafael Pérez Ruiz, Secretary of State for Security, at the proposal of Ms. María Gámez, general director of the Civil Guard by resolution of May 24, 2020 and “In a completely irregular manner, contrary to the law and totally and absolutely disregarding the legally established procedure.”

The PP recalls in its letter that the origin of these events lies in the refusal of Pérez de los Cobos to inform the political leaders of the Ministry of the Interior of the development of investigations and actions of the Civil Guard before “An eventual criminal responsibility of different institutional positions”, for which “it was of evident political and social interest”.

Therefore, it is accredited “that the motivation behind said administrative act is manifestly illegal, since the behavior requested of Pérez de los Cobos ands contrary to the law and the reserve mandate expressly ordered by the magistrate on the evolution and result of the investigations “says PP.

According to the main opposition party, the denounced events are “especially serious” and not only because of the fact that the behavior requested of Colonel Pérez de los Cobos was “manifestly illegal”, but also because “if he had agreed to comply with what was requested by those responsible for the Ministry of the Interior, said behavior demanded could have been constituting an illicit criminal offense that Pérez de los Cobos would have had to take on personally ”.

From all this, the PP unequivocally infers that the resolution to dismiss this colonel “is direct consequence of not having performed an openly illegal act, which was intended to be concealed as a mere administrative act of a discretionary nature ”.

For the PP, the absence of a reasoned report of the causes that motivate the proposal of his dismissal as Colonel Chief of the Madrid Command indicates the “unfair” content of both the termination resolution of May 24, 2020, as well as the resolution dated July 28, 2020 of the Minister of the Interior, which confirms it.

“The unfair content of both administrative resolutions is obvious, since they come to cover up a sanction that Mr. Pérez de los Cobos receives in the form of a sudden dismissal,” he says, and considers that all of this is “Evidently known to the people involved”, mentioning Gámez, “who proposed the dismissal,” and the Secretary of State for Security, “who issued the resolution.”

The complainant party believes that these facts, if proven, could constitute a crime of prevarication, foreseen and punished in article 404 of the Penalty Codel, by the general director of the Civil Guard and the Secretary of State for Security, who “issued the resolution, now annulled, in a manifestly arbitrary, illegal and unfair way in administrative matters.”