The PP denounces to the Electoral Board that the CIS continues to conduct surveys

The Popular Party has presented to the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid a “electoral claim” for the surveys that the Sociological Research Center (CIS) continues to carry out.

The PP echoes information from El Confidencial in which it is stated that the CIS continue doing surveys despite the fact that, from zero hours on Thursday, they will no longer be able to be published.

In the complaint presented by the PP the Electoral Board is asked to “necessary measures are taken” to “verify” that fact and that, in a favorable case, said “results” are provided to the PP “immediately”.