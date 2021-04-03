The PP denounces Podemos for paying advertising on Facebook before the campaign and the PSOE for the Callao canvas

The Popular Party has denounced Podemos before the Electoral Board of Madrid for having hired advertising on Facebook before the electoral campaign for the elections to the presidency of the Community of Madrid begins.

As confirmed by sources of the PP this Saturday, this formation argues that the electoral law in its article 53 expressly prohibits this practice before the campaign, which in the case of these regional elections will start next April 18, on all types of media, including digital media.

El Mundo publishes in its edition this Saturday that the Electoral Board believes that the training led by Pablo Iglesias “flagrantly violates the law”.

The Popular Party has also reported to the PSOE before the Electoral Board of Madrid by the advertising canvas for your candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, who was deployed this Friday, in the Plaza de Callao, in the capital, for his “immediate withdrawal.”

In the complaint, which El Mundo has advanced and to which Efe has had access, the party of Isabel Díaz Ayuso argues that this canvas violates article 53 of the Organic Law of Electoral Regime, since in pre-campaign “The dissemination of electoral advertising or propaganda is prohibited by means of posters, commercial supports or inserts in the press, radio or other digital media “.

The PSOE unfolded this Friday, a month before the electoral appointment, a 29 by 22 meter canvas on the facade of the Palacio de la Prensa, with the slogan ‘After the photo, the Government of Colón?’ with the photographs of the president of the PP, Pablo Casado Blanco; the candidate for president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; and number five on his list, Toni Cantó, along with the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, and the leader of his formation, Santiago Abascal.