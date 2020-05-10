The cruel attack by the PSOE on Madrid’s management of the coronavirus pandemic continues to generate unrest within the PP. This Sunday she has been the Deputy Secretary of Organization of the PP and president of the party in Navarra, Ana Beltrán, who has demanded the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, “To apologize for the ferocious attacks” on the Community of Madrid and the popular formation.

“It is very worrying that he shows that belligerence with the main opposition party while for months has been silent and he has knelt before political formations that vetoed the Army’s health aid in Navarra, Catalonia and the Basque Country, “he assured.

After chairing this Sunday by videoconference the meeting of the Management Committee of the PP of Navarra, Ana Beltrán has questioned in a statement the calls to the Sánchez unit and asked her “How it fits” that petition “with the smear campaign orchestrated by PSOE and Podemos against the Community of Madrid, a symbol of harmony and effective management of the health crisis.”

Ana Beltrán has warned that “the alliances sought by the PSOE with formations whose priority is to divide the Spanish”, as well as its “null will in accordance with the PP”, may put at risk “the reconstruction of a country that needs policies public services oriented to the activation of Spain ».

Finally, the “number three” of the PP, has regretted that today “the Government of Spain continues to deny information of public and health interest that directly affects the lives of our families,” referring to the committee of experts that decides on de-escalation. Beltrán has wondered if “these experts do not have the required training? Have PSOE and Podemos been placed there based on ideological criteria? “, To later consider that Sánchez” has entered a dangerous authoritarian drift and incompatible with the defense of full democracy. “