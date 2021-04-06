The PP, Cs and Vox criticize that Bildu charges extol the “fight for freedom” of the founder of ETA Julen Madariaga

Leaders of the PP, Citizens and Vox have coincided in criticizing the charges of Bildu “praise” and “cheer” Julen Madariaga, one of the founders of the terrorist gang ETA, who died this Tuesday at the age of 88 suffering from a long illness.

Some representatives of EH Bildu, such as Arnaldo Otegi, Maddalen Iriarte, Arkaitz Rodríguez or Rebeka Ubera have fired the historic co-founder of ETA and have highlighted his “fight for freedom” of the Basque people.

Through social networks, the general coordinator of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, recalled that Madariaga was the founder of ETA and a militant of HB and Aralar and has conveyed his condolences to family and friends. “Abertzale and committed to the freedom of our people”, has stated.

Julen Madariaga, founder of ETA and militant of HB and Aralar, has passed away. Abertzale and committed to the freedom of our people.

My condolences to family and friends. Irabazi art! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ygVTfoYJuf – Arnaldo Otegi 🔻 (@ArnaldoOtegi) April 6, 2021

Gamarra: “ETA and freedom can never be in the same paragraph”

Faced with those words from Otegi, the spokesperson for the Popular Group in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, spoke of “shame.” “ETA and freedom can never be in the same paragraph”, has proclaimed in a message on his official Twitter account.

For his part, the spokesman for the PP + Cs group in the Basque Parliament, Carmelo Barrio, has said that they respect the duel, but denounce that Bildu “reacts to the death of Madariaga with admiration“.

“He has been a tragic figure in our history and source of serious suffering and crimes. Bildu’s tribute is nothing more than submission to the violent strategy of the ETA that he founded, “Barrio has emphasized.

Cañas criticizes the praises and Buxadé who “jaleen” him

In similar terms, the MEP for Citizens and member of the party’s Permanent Committee, Jordi Cañas, has expressed himself that Madariaga was the “founder” of a terrorist organization that “murdered 829 citizens and left thousands injured.” “This character is praised and praised. Later it bothers them that they are called heirs of ETA. They are his children“, has indicated.

Julen Madariaga, a subject committed to mass murder and torture, has died; kidnapping, threats and extortion of the Spanish people. His successors in title cheer him on. https://t.co/Ut6XmgoiH0 – Jorge Buxadé (@Jorgebuxade) April 6, 2021

The vice president of Political Action of Vox, Jorge Buxadé, has assured that Madariaga was a “subject committed to mass murder and torture, kidnapping, threats and extortion of the Spanish people. “” His successors are cheering him on, “he added on the same social network.