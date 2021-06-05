The leader of the PP in front of a mirror, in a portrait on his Instagram account. (Photo: INSTAGRAM @PABLOCASADOBLANCO)

There are song lyrics that seem written for politics: “When everything goes well, one day you turn a corner and you turn too.” Something similar has happened to Pablo Casado. The leader of the popular started the week euphoric by the good prospects of the party in the polls after Ayuso’s victory in Madrid. Everything seemed to be going well for him, but he has ended up consuming a week ‘horribilis’ by the imputation of María Dolores de Cospedal, the return of Rodrigo Rato to the bench and his embarrassing press conference in which he refused to give explanations amid applause from his own.

Casado stomped on the streets campaigning against pardons for the independence leaders. But this Wednesday he ran into the call of Judge Manuel García Castellón to the former secretary general of the PP in the case that investigates Kitchen and also with the opening of an oral trial to the former Minister of Economy Rodrigo Rato, accused of crimes against the Public Treasury, money laundering capital and corruption. Pam! The PP collides again with its past.

It remains to be seen how long the word of the PP leader lasts. The day he announced the move to Genoa Street to break with the dark days of the party, he said that he would not speak of the past or any of the corrupt chapters of the PP. But reality is making it difficult for him. At the moment, he avoided commenting on the charges against Cospedal and Rato on Thursday despite questions from journalists, who were even rebuked for doing their job.

Casado has left the matter in the hands of the spokesmen, such as the mayor of Madrid José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who have limited themselves to recalling the presumption of innocence of the former secretary general. & r …

