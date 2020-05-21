The signing of PSOE with EH-Bildu Pablo Casado’s game did not sit well at all. The Popular Party has described as “Sainete” that the Government reach a “radical agreement” to abrogate “quickly and in a” comprehensive “way the labor reform and the next day offer consensus in Congress to get out of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

In the economic reconstruction commission for the coronavirus, the former minister Elvira Rodríguez He referred to the agreement signed by the PSOE, Unidas Podemos and EH-Bildu for the “complete repeal” of the labor reform of the Government of Mariano Rajoy, a text that hours later the PSOE rectified ensuring that its objective is limited to suppressing the most damaging aspects of that 2012 legislation, for which it has no deadlines.

“We are in a commission to reactivate the economy, the regulation of the labor market is a basic regulation and the day before it was not possible to reach a radical agreement,” said Rodríguez, after assuring that he has “the sad feeling” of that government formations “They have already closed the opinion” of commission recommendations.

“The Tails of Hunger”

The Deputy Secretary for Sector Policy of the PP has assured this Thursday that “the pact of Pedro Sánchez with the Batasuno puts the employment of millions of Spaniards at risk and leads them to the tails of hunger ».

For its part, the former minister has also regretted that “Skipped social dialogue”. Rodríguez stressed that at this time, in which one of the main problems in Spain is the “serious risk to employment”, it is not possible to reach such agreements, and even less with “these companions”, alluding to training abertzale.

What do we stick to?

For his part, the PNV labor spokesman, Inigo Barandiaran, has also referred to this agreement, asking for explanations in this regard, since since changes are going to be proposed, also in labor matters, it has been asked whether they will be taken into account when legislating the agreements reached in the commission or those already reached like last night. “What do we stick to?”has been asked.