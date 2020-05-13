The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has raised this Tuesday the plan of his party for Spain to recover from the coronavirus crisis and avoid having to ask the EU for ransom. Among his proposals is to extend the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) until December 31, exempt from the payment of taxes for the opening of new companies, extend the flat rate of self-employed workers of 50 euros, promote subsidized contracts for the reincorporation to the labor market and establish fiscal incentives.

According to Casado, it is possible to avoid the rescue and raise more avoiding massive tax increases and eliminating superfluous expenses of the government’s “hypetrophied” bureaucratic structure. And it is that he believes that the president, Pedro Sánchez, cannot continue defending that there is no ‘plan B’, beyond the state of alarm, when there is still much to do in economic matters.

That is why the ‘popular’ leader also calls for an adaptation of the economy to the new times, promoting digitization, teleworking, flexible hours and the extension of sick leave to groups at risk.

Casado has proposed economic, but also sanitary and legal measures in the short, medium and long term to protect the population and activate Spain with experienced managers. As it has said, “the confinement cannot be eternal”, and for that reason it has demanded the Executive to do the duties in these little more than ten days that remain in a state of alarm (after the last extension approved which ends on May 24), because it ensures that the entire population cannot be confined just because they do not have an alternative.

“Yes there is a plan B”, the PP is proposing it, has defended Casado, which proposes to promote a State pact for Health called ‘Cajal Pact’ to adapt the health system with sufficient financing, empower the national industry and create an Agency for Public Health and Quality of Care that allows us to overcome this crisis and face possible future problems.

And in health, the ‘popular’ also raise the mandatory use of masks on the street and recommended for over 65s in closed spaces, as well as massive tests. Another of his ideas is to launch the fingerprint with qr code, to avoid infections.

Married defends not leaving anyone behind “really”, and for this he plans to recover the “social card” project, centralizing all aid to avoid duplication. Likewise, in legal matters, it calls for a “legal de-escalation” with the application of six laws to “get out of the constitutional exception and guarantee rights and freedoms.”

Chaotic and partisan de-escalation

The PP leader has criticized the de-escalated raised by the Government, which considers “chaotic and partisan” because some communities have been allowed go to phase 1 and others, like Madrid, not. In his opinion, the road map made clear the criteria that should guide it: rate of contagion, healthcare capacity and capacity for mass detection and protection of health workers, and all of this is something that the region that governs the ‘popular’ Isabel Díaz meets. Ayuso.

In his opinion, there has been a late response to the pandemic by the Executive, whose management has described as “incompetent”, which has caused, according to Casado, more deceased and more infected health. In addition, he has accused Sánchez of breach the General Health Law for not making public the names of the experts who are advising the Government in the de-escalation, and demands that they already know each other.

He believes that the distancing now “should be done by risk groups and not by hours”, as has been proposed, since in this way “everyone could work”, and to defend all these proposals, and launch new ones, he has announced that the PP will carry out a cycle of weekly meetings with experts in health, economic and legal matters under the motto Activamos España, chaired by Ana Pastor, Elvira Rodríguez and Enrique López.

.