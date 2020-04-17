The PP has claimed in Congress that the book is declared as a basic necessity and, therefore, that the Government considers the opening of bookstores during the covid health crisis19, using a system of order and collection and with the appropriate health guarantees established by the Ministry of Health.

Through a non-law proposition, the ‘popular’ propose a appointment mechanism (either ‘on line’ or telephone) and access control in these establishments for the attention of their clients. In his opinion, proceeding to the opening of bookstores could cover at the same time “the necessary sanitary guarantees such as theto citizen need of entertainment or training the book provides. “

The business structure of the book sector is made up of 70% of SMEs and micro-SMEs

“The business structure of the book sector is made up of 70% of SMEs and micro-SMEs, who are currently in danger of survival due to the health crisis, “says the PP in the registered text. For those of Pablo Casado, putting this business at risk will have consequences” in terms of economy and employment “, but also” in the cultural field “, since, in his opinion, these companies constitute” a true ecosystem that enriches and guarantees the plurality and the cultural and linguistic diversity of the country “.

3,000 million euros

The initiative, signed by the ‘popular’ parliamentary spokeswoman, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, Deputy spokeswoman Marta González, Culture spokeswoman, Soledad Cruz Guzmán and Deputy Eduardo Carazo, underlines that “the book sector, publishers, booksellers, distributors and authors represent an activity of more than 3,000 million euros a year, to which we must add another 3,000 million euros that invoice the 219 subsidiaries that publishers have around the world. “” This means just over 6,000 million euros, 8% of GDP and more than 100,000 jobs, “he explains.

The PP stresses that “it is not only about the most important cultural industry, with 900 publishing companies, 3,260 bookstores, 100 distribution companies and 8,000 points of sale through kiosks, but always make a positive contribution to both the trade balance and the services balance. “

