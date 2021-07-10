The PP asks Sánchez to resign and call elections, instead of changing ministers

Cuca Gamarra, today, in San Sebastián. (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The Popular Party has demanded elections after learning that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will announce today a broad remodeling of his Government, because “there is no change of ministers that will allow Sánchez to fly back” and the Chief Executive is the responsible for the crisis.

“Changing the winks is useless in the Sánchez government if the independentistas continue to pull the strings,” warned the PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, from San Sebastián, during her speech at the Miguel Ángel Blanco Summer School in New Generations, to the extensive remodeling of the Government that President Pedro Sánchez will announce today.

“The problem is not the ministers,” but President Sánchez himself, since “there is no government crisis that can cover up all the inefficiency, lies and arrogance that it represents” and the Government “is finished” because Sánchez “does not give more than yes and it has shown that it is not capable of moving this country forward. “

“Make no mistake, Sánchez, his ticking has started and his time is running out, the problem is him and his ministers are not (…) stop the government crisis, we want a change of government,” added Gamarra, who considers that the changes in his cabinet are “so that nothing changes and in this country they have to change a lot of things.”

“They told us that the problem was Pablo Iglesias and Pablo Iglesias left and the problem continued, because the problem is called Pedro Sánchez,” he insisted.

And he has denounced that for Sánchez “the end justifies the means and that makes today the minorities who manage the future of this country, demanding pardons, amnesties and agreed referendums.”

“The social, health and constitutional crisis we are experiencing has a cause, which is him. What you have to do is leave, dissolve and that the Spanish can speak at the polls, “he concluded.

In the same vein, sources from the national leadership of the PP have spoken. In Genoa 13 they assure that no change of ministers will allow the leader of the Socialists to go back because the change is “unstoppable” and they recall that today all the polls place the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, as the future president of the Government.

Arrimadas: “It will be a great change, a change of faces”

According to the opinion of the Popular Party regarding the remodeling of the Government, the leader of Ciudadanos has also shown herself, who considers that the great problem of the executive is the president of the Government and not his ministers.

“For Spain the main problem is that Pedro Sánchez is president. What is not changing him president will be a great change, a change of faces ”, he declared during an act of the Summer Days of Catalan Civil Society. “As long as he continues to lead the Government, we will have the Government doing the same things, which are tremendously harmful for Spain,” he said.

