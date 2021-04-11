The PP announces that it will appeal to the Constitutional Court the judicial decision on Cantó y Conde

The Popular Party of the Community of Madrid has announced this Sunday that it will appeal to the Constitutional Court the decision of the Contentious-Administrative Court number 5 of Madrid that has annulled the inclusion of the exporter of Cs in the Valencian Community, Toni Cantó, and the former mayor of Toledo, Agustín Conde, in the electoral list of the popular to the 4-M commissions.

🔴 Given the decision of the Justice to annul the candidacies of Toni Cantó and Agustín Conde from the list of @IdiazAyuso, we announce our appeal to the Constitutional Court. The PSOE wants to win in court what the ballot box is going to deny. We continue. – PP Community of Madrid (@ppmadrid) April 11, 2021

According to the ruling known this Sunday, the PP has two days to present this appeal to the court of guarantees.

Also Cantó himself has already reacted to the decision that separates him from the 4-M race. “The PSOE already tried that the Madrileños did not vote this 4-M. Now it tries to exclude me from the list of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. My commitment is for freedom. Whether on the list or not, I’ll leave myself until my last breath. Now more than ever. Socialism or Freedom “has written on social networks minutes after the news was known.

Also Cs, the formation in which Cantó was active until a few weeks ago, has reacted to the ruling on the judicial decision on his exporter and Agustín Conde, which comes after the PSOE’s complaint of the decision of the Zone Electoral Board to endorse the popular candidacy. “The most unfortunate thing about this type of episode is the discredit that politics suffers as a tool at the service of society“Orange sources from the Europa Press agency have pointed out.

