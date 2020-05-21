The labor reform approved by the Government of Mariano Rajoy in February 2012, and that now the PSOE has agreed with Podemos and Bildu to repeal it entirely, it served to reduce unemployment by 33% until Pedro Sánchez He came to power in June 2018, according to data from the Ministry of Labor.

In February 2012, when the labor reform that allowed the ERTE to apply now came into force, the number of unemployed in Spain was 4,712,098 people. In June 2018, when Rajoy left the Government after the current president’s censure motion, the figure had been reduced to 3,162,162 citizens. In those six years, the number of unemployed fell by 1,549,936 people, the aforementioned 33%.

These data serve all national and international organizations to highlight the positive effects of this reform. The Spanish Chamber has qualified the idea of “Absolute irresponsibility”, while the family business has alerted that “Would have very negative effects on employment and economic recovery”. It has also criticized the employers, CEOE, who has also warned of its effects on social dialogue. Until Pepe Álvarez, leader of the UGT, in favor of repealing it, has indicated that it must be done within the framework of social dialogue.

In addition, the pact between the PSOE, Podemos and Bildu to repeal the reform in exchange for the abstention of the abertzales in the vote for the extension of the state of alarm on Wednesday, occurs just at a time when, again with the PSOE in power, the unemployment figure has skyrocketed.

According to Labor data, from June 2018 to April 2020, the period of Sánchez’s government, the unemployment has grown 21% to stand at 3,831,203 people. Is about 669,041 more unemployed that when the PSOE agreed to Moncloa -3,162,162 unemployed-.

ERTE

Sánchez’s pact with the abertzales also occurs on the verge of a clear worsening of the labor market due to the coronavirus. The 3.83 million unemployed in April will be more in May and, even more, if workers who have suffered an ERTE are counted. More than four million.

Employers agree that repealing it will worsen the situation. Especially since the current situation points to the fact that in the coming months there will be numerous layoffs in sectors such as the tourism, hospitality, airlines or automobile. “It is totally inconsistent and contrary to sign an agreement to step back and increase stiffness in the labor market “, underline from the employers.

«It seems to me that there is no need to make an amendment to the whole much less in moments as delicate as today. The most important thing is that we allow workers ‘and employers’ representatives to discuss, “he said. José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, President of Bankia.