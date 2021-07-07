The powers and abilities of Harley Quinn, Polka-Dot Man and Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad

In this last day many interviews are being published regarding “The Suicide Squad”. These come from the visits that different media were able to make to the film’s shooting set at the time. In this post we summarize the comments that some of those involved gave and details that these media discoveredIt’s about the abilities and weapons of three characters: Harley Quinn, Polka-Dot Man, and Bloodsport.

Harley Quinn will have her own power … the Harley Vision

The team behind the film were asked about how this appearance of Harley will differ from the previous films. A major change will be giving Harley a kind of super power based on her unique way of seeing and moving around the world.

One idea that we are going to explore, and see how it is executed, says production designer Beth Mickle, is that there is a ‘Harley vision’, like the way you see the world and how you see things, and that is possibly with flowers. animated and pious birds. He’s very happy, so we explored some artistic concepts to see what he might look like and how we would portray him in the movie. We use it sparingly, but I think effectively.

Just the juxtaposition of that aspect, with an incredibly violent action scene that is happening at the same time as part of his escape, ”adds producer Peter Safran on the technique.

It is unclear if this “way of looking at things” helps Harley in any way during combat or if it is simply a way for the filmmakers to visualize his unique perspective, but it seems like a new addition that will help. also give a unique touch to this version of Harley.

Along with this, actress Margot Robbie has revealed that Harley Quinn will not use her famous bat or hammer:

My baseball bat is next to my bed in Los Angeles. I have other weapons in this movie. Many, many weapons, especially one, actually.

Polka Dot Man’s powers affect the way he is

The actor David dastmalchian For his part, he has explained how the pain caused by Polka Dot Man’s powers helped shape his acting style. Thus he referred to the psychology behind Abner Krill’s powers:

The abilities my character has can be viewed in two ways, as an ability or as a disability, as something that can cause excruciating amounts of pain and embarrassment, ”Dastmalchian explains. So in building and embodying a character that… I immediately found a related connection to Abner, it was this sense of how that weighed on me. How pain can pull a person’s body inward, and how shame can pull a person’s body down. So it went in and down and it was like finding my whole physique for Abner. And the voice comes out of that. That’s when I started to think about how to build the character, to think about how his voice would work, and to think about how all those mechanisms happened.

Below, Dastmalchian explained how his vision of the character and his powers tie into his acting:

As you have seen with the stitches … they can literally be like, they almost look like sores on my body. It is really painful. So that absolutely helped shape how I was going to move and fight and sit and do all the things that I’m going to do in the movie. And then again, how a disability or something… that embarrasses you, or that hurts you, find a way that suddenly you can do something with it that is more than just suffering. Maybe it could even have a purpose. So that changes the way you move, the way you sit, the way you speak.

The actor was then asked if the polka dot suit serves to contain powers, but Dastmalchian said it is rather that the suit allows him to channel his ability.

I would say that it is a concentration mechanism, without a doubt. Containment, no. Focus, no doubt.

He adds that it will be “fun to discover” the elements of the suit, because it is a revelation of the plot.

Bloodsport has a vast arsenal of weapons

Finally, moving quickly to Bloodsport played by Idris Elba, as it seems that his suit will have the ability to transform into different weapons. Bloodsport’s suit acts as a transformable weapon in that it has multiple pistols that are combined into a larger one, a sword, a swinging mace, and a bow and arrows.

