‘The Powerpuff Girls’: The series in real action launches the first official image with the three protagonists

The iconic ‘The Powerpuff Girls’, with which we all grew up watching her adventures on Cartoon Network, will return to our televisions making the leap to real action and with the protagonists already quite grown up. The new series of ‘The Powerpuff Girls’, now for The CW, started its production in August and just a month ago it announced its cast. And after the first photographs that came to us of the protagonists from the filming set, Variety has released the first official image of them wearing the colors that define each one: blue, red and green, which correspond to Bubble, Petal and Cactus respectively..

The main trio is made up of Dove Cameron as Bubble, Chloe Bennet as Petal and Yana Perrault as Cactus. And the most innovative thing about the project is the revision that it will make of the series of yesteryear. It will show the protagonists in the flesh in their 20s facing the disappointment and resentment they suffer for having dedicated their entire childhood to the fight against crime. This is how we will see 15 years after they left us the three now ex-superheroines, who will suddenly find themselves faced with the dilemma of whether they will finally agree to meet again when the world needs them the most.

Along with them, the rest of the mythical characters of the original series, such as the father and creator of the girls, Professor Utonium, who will be played by Donald Faison (‘Scrubs’). The cast is completed by Nicholas Podany as the villain Mojo Jojo and Robyn Lively as Miss Belo. The relief of the original creator of the series, Craig McCracken, It is now taken by Diablo Cody (‘Juno’) and Heather Regnier (‘Sleepy Hollow’), who will write this new story that will be directed by Maggie Kiley (‘Katy Keene’).

What happened to the protagonists

The series will introduce us to Bubble, Petal and Cactus in their 20s and many fans will want to know what happened to them during these years and how we will find them when the story begins. Pétalo was that brave girl and perfect miss in academics, but now she suffers from the anxiety that her childhood generated and that represses her. He intends to lead the group again, but now on his own terms. For its part, Bubble, the girl who generated the most sweetness, will continue to show this layer on the outside, although in her inner being she hides a tough and ambitious person. She will be concerned with regaining the fame she had, although not everything will be selfishness and ambition in her.

By last, Cactus, the most unfriendly and rebellious of the group. Now she is a much more sensitive girl, although I do not bring out this way of being much in the face of the outside.. She is the one who is most interested in leaving this life definitively, and will aspire to shed her supergirl costume to go on to lead an anonymous life.

‘The Powerpuff Girls’ has not yet announced a release date.