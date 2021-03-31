The Powerpuff Girls live-action will have Donald Faison as Professor Utonio – Tomatazos

We have more news about the expected live-action of The Powerpuff Girls, a project very followed by the most loyal followers of the popular Cartoon Network animation. In previous weeks the names of the main protagonists were reported, and now a new one is added, the actor for the beloved professor Utonio. It is about Donald Faison, who is added to the cast to give life to one of the most beloved characters in the cartoon. Your choice is already generating numerous opinions on social networks. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The Powerpuff Girls began airing in 2002. It tells the story of three elementary school girls endowed with great powers; Despite their young age, they are the superheroines in charge of protecting the city of Saltadilla, which is often plagued by huge monsters and other villains of notable importance. But Bombón, Bubble and Acorn were not conceived in a conventional way; Professor Utonio created them in his laboratory mixing sugar, flowers, many colors and substance X. Since then he has raised them as if they were his own daughters and they are dedicated to fighting evil.

Professor Utonio is a scientist with great studies, he lives devoted to his research. Although girls have tried many times to get him a girlfriend, they are usually not very successful; Despite the above, he is happy with the affection of his daughters. Now the character will be brought to the real world thanks to Donald faison, who is famous for his performances in No Idea – 81%, Little Evil, Kick-Ass 2 – 31%, Perfect Notes – 81% and many television roles. At 46, the important role of the father of the Powerpuff Girls remains in his hands, a role that he must take seriously if he seeks to win all the love that the animated version already has.

The live-action series of The Powerpuff Girls will take place in the mature years of the superheroines. In the cast we have Chloe Bennet (Bombón), Dove Cameron (Bubble) and Yana perreault (Acorn), who quickly won the affection of social networks; Dove He already has a strong fan base for his extensive work for the Disney Channel in film and television. Will their versions of the superheroines manage to meet the expectations of the fans? It will be a long way to get public approval … or just the opposite.

With this production, The CW will seek to make the most of the nostalgia generated by the original production. The showrunner of the series will be Greg Berlanti, who is in charge of the realization of many DC series for the same television channel. In the script we will have Diablo Cody, especially known for writing Juno: Grow, run and stumble – 94% and various chapters of The Umbrella Academy – 93%, the hit superhero adventure distributed by Netflix. No tentative release date has been announced at this time, but we hope the filmmakers won’t take long to get the initial look at us.

Although many people still do not agree with the development of the live-action series of The Powerpuff Girls, argues that it is an unnecessary product that will contribute little or nothing to the lore we know, we cannot deny that its launch is striking and curious enough not to miss any details. Superhero series by The CW don’t usually disappoint, hopefully this is no exception.

