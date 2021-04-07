The Powerpuff Girls live-action reveals first images of the protagonists on set

Attention fans of The Powerpuff Girls. We already have the first images on the set of the live-action series and boy are they very different from what the fans expected. Social networks are already commenting on the material and the truth is that it is dividing opinions among those who followed the animated version during their childhood years. Captures of the three protagonists in character have been leaked through Twitter, confirming the start of filming for one of the most ambitious products on The CW chain’s list. Keep scrolling for all the new details.

Several months ago the production of The Powerpuff Girls in a live-action version, all thanks to The CW, a company that has also been in charge of many series starring DC superheroes. A few weeks ago, Deadline confirmed the presence of Chloe Bennet as Hottie, Dove Cameron as Bubble, and Yana Perrault like Acorn, receiving the support of social networks, but also a bit of skepticism because not everyone is convinced that the project is something really necessary for the classic characters that everyone loves.

The unexpected thing about the new images from the live action filming set is that the appearances of the protagonists are quite faithful, however, criticism of the pink, blue and green dresses are appearing everywhere. In the photos we can see the actresses dressed in the outfits of the characters, referring to the past in a surprising way. Although in this version the heroines have grown up and appear to be teenage / young girls, they still retain the outfits they used for so many years to fight crime and all kinds of malevolent forces. You can see them below:

TMZ has posted new pictures of filming at The CW’s ‘Powerpuff Girls’ live-action series. pic.twitter.com/E35MFBFbdS – Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 7, 2021

The first look at The CW’s ‘POWERPUFF GIRLS’ series. (Source: https://t.co/B3MRwVKbPd) pic.twitter.com/WLo037tsBI – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2021

The caricature of The Powerpuff Girls aired on the Cartoon Network signal in 1998 and quickly became a favorite animation. Although at the time it received some criticism for its excessive violence, including blood display, it became a cult classic with millions of followers around the world. The success was so great that by 2006 it inspired Demashita! Powerpuff Girls Z or Powerpuff Girls Z, an anime series by the Toei studio that managed to publish 52 episodes and even launch some manga issues, although the story was quite different from what was done in the United States.

The CW simply couldn’t resist the charm and nostalgia of The Powerpuff Girls, and in light of its many blockbuster series, it green-lit a live action that brings back the heroines everyone loves. The official synopsis reads: “Three disillusioned women in their 20s with superpowers used to fight crime together and now resent having lost their childhood. They are faced with the choice to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever.” Will the television network be able to grant all the honors that the characters of Craig McCraken?

At the moment no release date has been announced for the live-action of The Powerpuff Girls, but since the filming has already started, we can expect an approximate release by the end of the year or early 2022. No details have been released on the extension of the first season but we are certain that The CW will extend it if it reaches be successful enough. With the fame that animation has, surely the premiere will be a total triumph for the chain.

