The Powerpuff Girls actress justifies the return to filming of the pilot episode

A few weeks ago the news came that the chain The CW decided to make almost a clean slate with its series dedicated to The Powerpuff Girls / The Powerpuff Girls, series titled simply as “Powerpuff”. This kind of reboot in live-action format of the well-known animated series received a complete rewrite after having shot the first chapter of the series. The network was not happy with the outcome of the episode and chose to give it a try.

This news came along with the leak of the script of the series, which allowed many users to see some of the elements that apparently were not going to work very well. Some even blamed that the rewriting was due to the script leak. The president of the chain explained that there were simply things that did not work in the chapter. The actress has gone along the same lines Dove cameron recently justifying rethinking.

In an interview with ET, the actress in charge of being the live-action version of Bubbles, talks about those reasons that led to the return to filming, and assures that it was not the script leak.

I can’t talk about it yet because they are still changing. It’s a very curious thing, ”Cameron begins. They did not decide to remake the pilot because the script was leaked. I just have to say that is not what happened. We had to re-shoot anyway for a couple of reasons. It’s a really great piece of intellectual property, and it’s tonally very specific. You have to make sure everyone is happy, and also make sure it is translated / converted. It is very specific. To modernize it and make it fit a lot of different things that don’t normally go together, it’s kind of like a puzzle piece. So we are removing some elements and replacing others. I think the script is going to get a different approach, but it’s just going to be a slightly different approach, everything else is going to stay the same..

Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff will update Blossom (played by Chloe Bennet from “Agents of SHIELD”), Bubbles (Dove Cameron, from “Descendants”) and Buttercup ( Yana Perrault, Broadway actress), who used to be America’s little superheroes, but are now in their twenties disillusioned and resentful that they lost their childhoods fighting crime. Will they agree to meet now that the world needs them more than ever?

Via information | ET Online