MANILA, Philippines – Vongfong, the

First typhoon of the season, it swept several islands in the central Philippines to the

touch land six times in the first 24 hours of passing through the country, while

his arrival in Manila is expected this Friday.

The typhoon drags “winds

destructive and intense rains “, reported in its last bulletin Pagasa, the

Philippine meteorological agency, which raised the alarm to level 3 (out of a total

4) in the southern provinces of the island of Luzón; and level 2 in the zone

downtown, where the metropolitan area of ​​Manila is located.

The storm made landfall amid the pandemic.

Vongfong weakened slightly

after making landfall six times, with winds of 85 miles per hour and gusts of

up to 105 mph, compared to gusts of 120 miles per hour detected yesterday by

Pagasa in the central zone of the Philippines, where the provinces of Samar Norte and

Sorsogon are without electricity and incommunicado.

Despite having weakened

Slightly, the wind speed accompanying the typhoon can be fatal to

As it approaches Manila, where a quarter of its 13 million

inhabitants live crowded in slums of precarious houses.

The curfew began this Sunday and applies to more than 12 million people.

The National Center for Disaster Risk Reduction said Friday that it still does not have an accurate report of damage and possible victims due to difficulties in communicating with the small island provinces that the typhoon has already left behind, but it does hope that “the impact has been high. “

Typhoon, locally baptized

Both entered the Philippines on Thursday through the town of San Policarpio, in the

Samar island, where some 400,000 live in low and coastal areas,

especially vulnerable to the passage of the storm, whose strength is equivalent to

a category 4 hurricane.

The ruler has taken strict measures against the coronavirus.

Vongfong moves to a

speed of almost 10 mph per hour as you head north to the Philippines,

whose area of ​​responsibility is expected to leave on Tuesday morning

heading to Japan.

An average of 20 typhoons hit

The Philippines every year and the most destructive was the super typhoon Haiyan, which in

November 2013 hit the islands of Samar and Leyte, killing about 7,000

people and leaving 200,000 families homeless.

