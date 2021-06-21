The powerful reason why Kim Kardashian only wears fake or borrowed jewelry

In fact, he came to admit that he couldn’t sleep if there wasn’t at least one bodyguard on the other side of his bedroom door.

On the other hand, Kim developed a kind of phobia of diamonds because she associated them with the ordeal she had been through and did not even try to replace the ones she had asked for, although recently she has been encouraged to start wearing them again, as long as they are not his.

“When it comes to jewelry, if I wear any, they are always borrowed. Or fake,” he confessed to presenter Andy Cohen. “Nothing expensive comes into my house. I have the security team take everything away from me beforehand. I can’t sleep if there are jewels in the safe, or money or anything else,” he added.

During the talk with the presenter, Kim became the protagonist by confessing that if there had not been a sex video of his that was made public, the family program format would not have been so famous. “Do you think the show would have had this massive initial success without the hype surrounding the sexually charged film?” Cohen questioned.