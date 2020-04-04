Jodie Foster it had reflectors on it. He went on stage Golden Globes to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award for her contribution to the cinema and in a few moments, her thank-you speech became the confirmation of the secret to voices that had been circulating in Hollywood for a long time: the Taxi Driver actress confessed her homosexuality.

It was January 2013 and the protagonist of The Silence of the Innocents decided to finally speak of her preferences, although she did so in a very peculiar way.

“I think I have an urgent need to say something that I have never been able to say in public, which makes me a little nervous, although perhaps not as nervous as my representative. I am going to say it with strength and pride, ok? to need your support … I … I’m single! “Jodie joked.

The actress continued her speech. He assured that she had already “come out ”(from the closet) for“ a thousand years ago, in the Stone Age. Those very picturesque days when a frail young woman would open up to friends, family and coworkers and then gradually to everyone who knew her, everyone she knew. ”

In her unexpected speech, Jodie spoke of the tendency of celebrities to offer the details of their privacy.

“But now apparently they tell me that every celebrity should honor the details of their private lives with a press conference, a fragrance and a reality show in primetime. “

The actress ended her message by thanking Cydney Bernard, the woman he lived with for more than 15 years, and her two children. “Thanks Cyd, I am very proud of our modern family, our amazing children. ”

That it took so long for a star like Jodie to speak openly about her sexuality and that even when she did, she revealed her nerves made it clear that in the celebrity world it is not so easy to reveal her preferences.

The matter was still taboo in the 1980s. The death of Rock hudson, a sex symbol of Hollywood, because of AIDS, began to remove the veil behind the intimacy of the stars, but at that time, the pioneer was undoubtedly Sir Ian McKellen.

It was in a discussion on BBC Radio on January 27, 1988 that the British actor declared himself gay. He himself commemorated the 30th anniversary of his departure from the closet.

“I have never met a gay person who regretted going out – myself included. Life in the end begins to make sense when you are open and honest. Today is the 30th anniversary of the BBC Radio discussion when I publicly said I was gay. So I’m celebrating, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

McKellen was participating in that January 1988 in a discussion about the controversial section 28 of the Local Government Bill that prevented local authorities from “intentionally promoting homosexuality or publishing material with the intention of promoting homosexuality.”

When the actor, who was 49 at the time, was asked if he would like to see Section 28 abolished, he replied:

“I certainly would. It is offensive to anyone who is, like me, gay, apart from everything that can and cannot be taught to children ”.

With that brief message, McKellen did what few had dared until then.

In a 2015 interview with the Daily Mail, McKellen regretted not declaring his homosexuality earlier.

“I regret and always will regret not having been aware of the importance of having made my homosexuality public much earlier. I think if he had, he would have been a different person. Above all, a happier one ”.

After his public release, the actor from The Lord of the Rings and the X-Men saga became a recognized activist in the LGBT + community and today he continues to encourage people to show themselves as they are. “I can assure all those people that they don’t dare to do it, that the world will prefer them by being honest and authentic.”

Against social pressure

In case of Ricky Martin it was not different from that of other celebrities. For years he decided to hide his homosexuality due to pressure from people inside the industry and out of fear.

“You have no idea how long it took me to get to that point. The issue is that I was surrounded by friends who told me: No Don’t do it! don’t come out (from the closet) or it will be the end of your career. ’ People who love me told me, people who want the best for me and people who were simply victims of homophobia, ”he confessed in an interview with Trevor Noah.

“I grew up in a culture that told me that my feelings were horrible, that my feelings were evil. And if you add to that that I was, you know, like a teen idol, a sex symbol.”

In a chat with Allure, Ricky confessed that He was a “closet gay who made my partners hide.” He also said that he avoided living more than two hours with producers or filmmakers because he feared they would realize their nature. “I wasted a lot of energy trying to manipulate my sexuality.”

But Ricky closed that dark stage on March 29, 2010, when he released a message revealing himself.

“Today I accept my homosexuality as a gift that life gives me. I feel blessed to be who I am! ”Said the singer.

“Enough is enough! Things have to change! It is clear that this was not supposed to happen five or ten years ago. This is supposed to happen today. Today is my day, this is my time, my moment”, He added in his public outing, in which – of course – he spoke of the warnings that were made to him.

“Many people told me that it was not important to do it, that it was not worth it, that everything I worked for and everything I had achieved would collapse. That many in this world would not be prepared to accept my truth, my nature. advice came from people I love madly, I decided to go ahead with my ‘almost true’. VERY BAD. Letting myself be seduced by fear was a real sabotage of my life. “

At that time, Ricky had already become the father of his twins Valentino and Matteo, and also for them he decided to make his truth public.

Ellen Degeneres She was walking along a beach with her mother, in 1978, when she suddenly told him that she was in love with a woman.

Unlike what happened with her mother, the presenter and comedian took almost 20 years to make her preferences public.

DeGeneres not only appeared on a legendary TIME magazine cover with the headline “Yep. I’m gay”, he also made his “outing” through his television series “Ellen,” an episode that in 1997 it registered an audience of more than 40 million people.

In that chapter, the character of Ellen Morgan (a kind of presenter’s alter ego) went to the Los Angeles airport to look for Susan, the woman he had flirted with the night before, to reveal a secret to her.

“Okay. You are right Susan. I am … I can’t, I can’t even say the word … I’m 35 years old. Why can’t I go out and say I’m gay? Did you hear it I’m gay and that sounds great, “he confessed.

The character thought that he had only revealed it to Susan, but in fact the whole airport heard her through the loudspeakers.

In real life, Ellen became one of the first celebrities to reveal herself as a lesbian. The consequences at that time, however, were not so encouraging.

“It was surprising how many people I bothered. She was a comedian, she was funny, and it also turned out that she was gay, and I got tired of hiding it, ”she said on her talk show in 2017, reflecting on the 20 years of that episode.

The star of How I Met You Mother He spoke openly of his preferences in November 2006.

“I am happy to dispel any rumors and mistakes and proud to say that I am a gay gay man living a full life, that he feels fortunate to work with wonderful people in the business I love,” he told “People” magazine to go out on the I am from “those who publish their opinions without even talking to me.”

The actor’s decision was also motivated by the romance he already had with David Burtka, who is still his partner and with whom he had his children Harper and Gideon.

“In my case, I fell in love with a guy and started spending all my time with him. And therefore you don’t want to be repressive of that. She didn’t want to disrespect David. I didn’t want to make David feel like he didn’t exist in my life, and at the same time I didn’t want David’s identity to be, ‘The guy who’s dating me.’ ”

“I am here today because I am gay”This is how Ellen Page began the speech with which she revealed her preferences. “And also because perhaps I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time.”

The speech of the star of Juno soon went viral. Ellen appeared in February 2014 at a conference in Las Vegas on behalf of LGBT youth.

“I’m tired of hiding and I’m tired of lying by default. I suffered for years because I was afraid to go out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered and today I am here, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain ”.

The Canadian actress recognized the difficulty of going beyond standards and stereotypes. “You have ideas planted in your head, thoughts that you have never had before that tell you how you have to share yourself, how you have to dress and who you have to be. I have been trying to reject them, to be authentic, to follow my heart, but it can be hard, “he added in the speech that went around the world.

Titian Ferro she decided to break her fears and in October 2010 she openly discussed her sexual preferences.

“A couple of years ago I started a path of analysis. Some time ago I was not well and had understood to recover a number of things, from my encounter with homosexuality,” he confessed to the Italian edition of Vanity Fair. “So, at the end of last year, I came to a conclusion: I wanted to live that part of me, stop considering it a monster, something negative.”

“What will happen next? Nothing will be like before. I want to fall in love with a man,” added the Italian singer.

And his wish was fulfilled. Last year she married Victor Allen.

It was not easy for the protagonist of the Twilight saga to talk about her sexual preferences.

He often heard a “tip” around him: “Do yourself a favor and don’t hang out with your girlfriend in public, so you can work on a Marvel movie.”

In an interview with the British edition of Harper’s Bazaar, he spoke of some difficulties in the Hollywood industry.

“When I started to make myself known, people from the industry told me clearly: “You cannot know that you are a lesbian.” I don’t want to work with people like that. “

“They informed me from an old school mentality, which is: you want to preserve your career, your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you. They don’t like you dating girls, and they don’t like it that you identify as ‘lesbian’, “she added.

The actress had already spoken about her preferences in an appearance on the comedy show Saturday Night Live where she claimed to be “So gay”.