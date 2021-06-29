The powerful message that Kate Middleton sends with her most famous absence

The Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace on June 18, 2021. (Photo: Chris Jackson via .)

This Thursday all eyes will be on princes William and Harry, who will meet again, in a context of maximum tension between them, in a most emotional event. Together, they are scheduled to unveil a statue in Kensington Palace gardens in honor of his mother, Diana of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

It was already known that Meghan Markle would not travel with Harry to be in this act, nor did she attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. Then it was justified by her advanced pregnancy and, now, by her recent motherhood. However, another absence has attracted the attention of the international media: Kate Middleton will not be there either.

The wife of Prince William, who at the funeral of Elizabeth II’s husband was with the two brothers and in a way could act as a hinge between them, is not part of the reduced list of guests.

The health situation has meant that it had to be cut to the maximum and, of the 100 guests that Lady Di’s children had in mind, finally only a few members of the Spencer family and the team in charge of the statue will attend.

According to Page Six, this absence of the Duchess of Cambridge speaks volumes. “I think keeping a short guest list is the perfect excuse for her to stay away. Guillermo is fed up with the drama and Kate doesn’t need to be involved in this, ”a source told the magazine.

“Guillermo is determined that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance for his mother,” he added.

Both this header and Harper’s Bazaar point out that Guillermo and Kate will make a private family visit with their three children to the monument before the inauguration, and it is the one that the prince gives true …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.