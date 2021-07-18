The powerful eleven of free agents

07/01/2021 at 10:01 CEST

July 1 is always special in terms of the transfer market. It is the day in which the players who finished their contract in June with their respective clubs can now sign for any other without any type of contractual ties. There are those who have been forward-thinking and have known for weeks what their future will be.

On the other hand, as with homework, there are also those who leave everything for last. And the end is already here. A long list of first-rate names floods the famous portfolio of ‘free agents’, that is, players who do not have a current contract and would be looking for a team. In this section the name of Leo Messi would theoretically appear, although his future is linked to FC Barcelona in the absence of stamping the signature.

Thus, at SPORT we wanted to make an eleven with these free players who now have the power to find the best contract to, in many cases, finish their respective sports careers as well as possible. There are names to give and give.

In the goal would be Dmitrovic, who has almost done with Sevilla. In defense, and now that the defense of three centrals is in fashion, Chiellini, Sergio Ramos and Jerome Boateng would appear. None of the three, a priori, will have difficulty finding accommodation in the coming weeks.

In the lanes, Hysaj, who has finished his contract with Naples, and Van Aanholt, important with the Netherlands in this European Championship and who comes from Crystal Palace. At the core, more household names. Paulinho, who has already finished his adventure in China, would be the one who would provide the necessary muscle. The Brazilian is looking for a top-level team in Europe and he still looks sane. At his side in the center of the field, Parolo, formerly of Lazio, and Samir Nasri, former player of teams such as City or Arsenal.

And finally the lead. You could bet on the always controversial Balotelli, but a Diego Costa-Ribery duo may offer greater guarantees. From this eleven, names like those of Garay, Mustafi, Gameiro, Ben Arfa, Jovetic, Robben, Callejón or Takashi Inui.