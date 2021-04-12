‘The Power’, the best horror film that seeks fear in everyday life

In the movie The Power, darkness and light is everything. But also the tension of a rarefied atmosphere that is sustained on fear in its purest form. In this horror film, the journey of the terrifying is closely related to the need to confront the invisible. To what lives in spaces beyond the everyday. And the director achieves it with an apparently simple trick: using a historical fact as a border between reality and mystery.

In 1973, and in the midst of a considerable labor crisis that affected the electricity supply, England made the decision to implement drastic measures. In addition to facing the coal industry strike legally, it also carried out power outages across the country. The decision created an unsettling and terrifying situation in most places where it was implemented.

The Power takes the premise and takes it to a disturbing dimension, which mixes the fear of the common citizen for an anomalous situation with the supernatural. But on top of that, it achieves a brilliant pulse between the narration with shades of almost documentary reality and something darker.

A surprise for horror movies

The result of The Power is one of the brightest horror films of the year. Not only for its clever staging, but also for its careful journey through a little-known historical stage in England. Together, the two manage to reflect a kind of agonizing terror that is interspersed with the idea of ​​the imminent.

The director creates the perception of imminent danger, based on the condition of darkness as a limit and frontier. Of course, the relationship with films like The Host and its careful conception of fear is inevitable. Both films seem to create the perception of the invisible threat and resizing terror as part of the domestic. Both of them find in the uncertainty and the abstract the line to turn fear into a real threat.

The Power incorporates fear into its movie tropes as part of something bigger. The camera follows the citizens terrified by the constant blackouts and discovers a common thread in their particular stories. The terrifying begins to take shape as the darkness it becomes a routine.

What is there beyond the uncertainty? Frozen, terrified and confused, the characters await the night, now pressed by a sense of danger. What are you waiting behind closed windows and doors?

The little secrets of horror movies in ‘The Power’

In 2016, director David F. Sandberg used the same premise in his debut film Lights Out. The story, in turn based on a short with the same plot as the director, managed to sustain the condition of fear as a limit. And the darkness as its reflection in the outside world. With the mixture of both ideas, Sandberg played with shots and angles to create an interesting set of mirrors. Terror turned into an endless journey through the terrors of the characters.

The film looks at the idea from a similar point of view. But in a twist that surprises with its effectiveness, it incorporates the spaces that surround the characters. From the empty streets, the harsh cold of a harsh winter to the ideal of evil, The Power plays on shared terrors. In fact, its main character Val (Rose Williams) is the embodiment of uncertainty.

From the first sequences, The Power shows the character from the periphery. As a nurse, Val has more pressing problems to deal with than fear. But the darkness lurks and with them, the fears and memories of a tough childhood and the fear that hides in the blackouts.

That’s when The Power shows its best resources. The hospital is a labyrinthine construction that it has nothing to envy to the most famous haunted houses of cinema. The corridors, the darkened rooms, the dimly lit landings, create a notion about the haunting of neat beauty.

The medical environment has something of the effectiveness of André Øvredal’s “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”, with which it bears certain atmospheric parallels. In fact, the entire film bases its effectiveness on slowly building up tension. Power outages add to the terror and when the secret is finally revealed, the feeling is that it was always there, lurking.

The Power makes the brilliant decision to place his character in two different spaces and link the two through the blackouts. Both at home and in the hospital, darkness has different textures and weights, as if embodying different dangers. And Val perceives both layers, as if they were border lines of something more terrifying.

The permanence of fear

The director takes the example of John Carpenter and William Friedkin to create an unbreathable atmosphere. When Val has to spend almost two nights in a row at the hospital, the supernatural is shown in all its dark splendor. But he does not do it with effects, far from it. What is really disturbing is the silence, the spirals of ash coming from nowhere. The whispers in the corners, the shadowy figures that move from one place to another.

By then, the film is a complicated collection of nuances and has the good hand to avoid repetition. If something surprising about The Power is the way he evades simple explanations. While blackouts follow one another with a nightmare rhythm, fear is linked with memories with collective panic. Finally, it shows the darkest regions of what lurks, but without it being obvious or easily explained.

One of the great successes of the film is to give his film a certain air of double talk. There is something more than the dark: the fears, the concerns of the dark in an urban environment. And it is that mythological vein that ultimately explodes with confidence and good taste, which makes The Power a powerful film.

